Disney Reverses Course on James Gunn, Director to Return for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

After a series of meetings with Walt Disney Pictures honcho Alan Horn, fired director James Gunn will return to the Marvel fold.
Gunn has been re-hired to direct the third installment in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, the Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana series about misfits who protect outerspace. Gunn was fired last year following the resurfacing of offensive tweets that made light of child sex abuse.
More to come.
