Disney Unveils Pixar Movie ‘Soul’ With 2020 Summer Release Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Soul Pixar
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

Disney has unveiled “Soul” as an upcoming original Pixar film, which will debut on June 19, 2020.

Soul” will be the second original Pixar film next year after “Onward,” which opens on March 6.

The studio announced Wednesday that it had dated the film. While plot details are scarce, Pixar did release the tagline for the movie: “Ever wonder where your passion, your dreams and your interests come from? What is it that makes you… YOU?”

Pete Docter, who won Academy Awards for “Up” and “Inside Out,” is directing the story that takes place between New York City and the cosmic realms. Oscar nominee Dana Murray (“Lou”) is producing. A voice cast has not yet been announced.

“Soul” will be opening against Universal’s untitled Pete Davidson comedy, directed by Judd Apatow.

Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” opens this weekend amid expectations of a $140 million North American debut. It’s the 21st movie from the studio and comes 24 years after the first Pixar title, the original “Toy Story,” opened in 1995.

“Onward” includes the voices of Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. Dan Scanlon, who helmed 2013’s “Monsters University” for Pixar, is directing “Onward.” He’s re-teamed with producer Kori Rae, who also worked on “Monsters University.” “Onward” follows two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still magic left in the world.

