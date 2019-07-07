×

Mulan Gets Down to Business in Disney’s First Teaser for Live-Action Remake (Watch)

Mulan is ready to bring honor to us all.

During halftime of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Disney released a new teaser for the upcoming live action remake of “Mulan,” starring Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei. In the teaser, Yifei shows off her sword-fighting skills as she gets ready to take on the battlefield and any new suitors that come her way (the original film’s matchmaking scene plays prominently in the teaser).

Mulan’s horse Khan also makes a short appearance at the beginning of the video, which features a classic conversation between Mulan and her parents.

“The matchmaker has found you an auspicious match,” her mother says.

“yes, I will bring honor to us all,” she replies as faint notes from the classic Disney song of the same name play in the background.

Noticeably absent from the trailer are the original film’s dynamic animal duo, Eddie Murphy’s dragon character Mushu and Mulan’s lucky cricket Cri-Kee. Other stars in the film include Jet Li who will play the emperor of China, Gong Li who will portray a powerful witch and Donnie Yen who will play Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung. Yoson An will also make an appearance as Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit who becomes Mulan’s ally and eventual love interest.

The new film is a live-action remake of the 1998 classic animated film about a female Chinese warrior. “Mulan” is set to hit theaters March 27, 2020 with Niki Carois directing.

    Mulan is ready to bring honor to us all. During halftime of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Disney released a new teaser for the upcoming live action remake of "Mulan," starring Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei. In the teaser, Yifei shows off her sword-fighting skills as she gets ready to take on the battlefield and any

