Disney Likely to Leave Georgia if Anti-Abortion Legislation Becomes Law, Says Bob Iger

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger says his film and TV studios are likely to vacate Georgia as a production hub if the state’s controversial heartbeat abortion bill becomes law.

Disney’s Marvel division has deep ties in the state, from films like “Black Panther” to four different upcoming series that have stars including Elizabeth Olsen and Anthony Mackie. Iger said he was unsure how the content giant could remain in the face of the legislation, which seeks to ban abortion after the detection of the fetal heartbeat.

It would be “very difficult to do so,” Iger told Reuters in a late Wednesday interview, referring to staying in the state.

“I rather doubt we will,” he continued. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

