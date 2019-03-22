Disney Clarifies Film Leadership After Harrowing Day of Fox Layoffs

Following the dismissal of top executives in distribution, marketing and strategy on Thursday, new 20th Century Fox owner Disney has clarified its new top leadership.

Five distinct Fox labels and a portion of their leadership have been welcomed into the Disney fold, the company said. This includes Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Family, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Fox 2000, and Blue Sky Studios.

The Elizabeth Gabler-run imprint Fox 2000 will be shuttered, Variety previously reported earlier in the day, though the late Thursday announcement from Disney noted Gabler will continue on through “the completion of the current slate.” Animation label Blue Sky Studios is expected to complete the release of two films in production, Variety reported last year, though it’s fate after that point is unknown.

The new Disney film leadership, all of which reports to Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn, is as follows:

Twentieth Century Fox will continue to be led by Vice Chairman, Twentieth Century Fox Film, and President, Production, Twentieth Century Fox, Emma Watts.

Fox Family will continue to be led by President Vanessa Morrison, reporting directly to Watts.

Fox Searchlight Pictures will continue to be led by Chairmen Nancy Utley and Stephen Gilula.

Fox 2000 will continue to be led by President of Production Elizabeth Gabler, overseeing the completion of the current slate.

Fox Animation (including Blue Sky Studios) will continue to be led by Co-Presidents Andrea Miloro and Robert Baird.

Walt Disney Animation Studios will continue to be led by Chief Creative Officer Jennifer Lee.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production (Disney live action) will continue to be led by President Sean Bailey.

Pixar Animation Studios will continue to be led by Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter.

Marvel Studios will continue to be led by President Kevin Feige and Co-President Louis D’Esposito.

Lucasfilm will continue to be led by President Kathleen Kennedy.

Disney Music Group will continue to be led by President Ken Bunt.

Disney Theatrical Group will continue to be led by President & Producer Thomas Schumacher.

Walt Disney Studios Communications will be led by Senior Vice President Paul Roeder.

Walt Disney Studios Human Resources will be led by Senior Vice President Carolyn Wilson.

Walt Disney Studios Marketing will be led by President Asad Ayaz.

Walt Disney Studios Distribution, Franchise Management, and Business & Audience Insights will be led by President Cathleen Taff.

Walt Disney Studios Operations will be led by President Jeff Miller.

Walt Disney Studios Business Affairs will be led by Executive Vice President Bernardine Brandis.

Steve Bardwil will lead Walt Disney Studios Legal Affairs as Chief Counsel.

Paul Shurgot will lead Walt Disney Studios Finance as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Jamie Voris will lead Walt Disney Studios Technology as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

Walt Disney Studios Labor Relations will be led by Senior Vice President Robert Johnson.

Also continuing to report to Bergman are Walt Disney Animation Studios President Andrew Millstein and Pixar Animation Studios President Jim Morris.