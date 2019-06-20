Film News Roundup: Disney Sets ‘The King’s Man’ Spy Comedy for February

In today’s film news roundup, “The King’s Man” and “A Kid From Coney Island” get release dates, and “Barry” star Anthony Carrigan joins “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

RELEASE DATE

Disney has set its Fox spy comedy prequel “The King’s Man” for release on an unspecified date in February.

Disney made the announcement Wednesday at its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona. Matthew Vaughn is directing again with a new cast including Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Harris Dickson.

The two previous films in the franchise — 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” — were directed by Vaughn and grossed more than $800 million worldwide. Fox handled distribution.

Here’s Disney’s synopsis: “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man…”

****



1091 has bought the North American distribution rights to the Stephon Marbury documentary “A Kid From Coney Island,” and plans a theatrical release for October with Slam Media.

Directed by Chike Ozah and Coodie Simmons, the film first premiered at the 2019 Tribeca film festival. Producers include Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi of Significant Productions and Jason Samuels. Marbury is an executive producer.

The film follows Marbury from his childhood in Brooklyn as the sixth of seven children in a basketball family, and on through his professional career in the NBA and China. Friends and family share their view of the kid — called Starbury — while also addressing the enormous weight and expectation placed on him to be the next New York basketball phenomenon.

Marbury’s connection to Slam Media began in 1995 when he became the magazine’s first writer of the monthly “Slam High School Diary” as a high school senior. He has appeared on the magazine’s cover five times over his career.

CASTING

“Barry” star Anthony Carrigan has joined the cast of “Bill & Ted Face the Music” as the villain in the comedy.

He joins previously announced cast members Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine and Scott Mescudi (“Kid Cudi”). The time-travelling buddy comedy, will be directed by Dean Parisot from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

“Bill & Ted Face the Music” will be produced by Scott Kroopf alongside Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce on behalf of Hammerstone Studios. Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr., Scott Fischer and John Santilli are serving as executive producers.

The film will be financed by media entrepreneur and producer David Haring along with Patrick W. Dugan of Dugan Entertainment. Orion Pictures will release the film through United Artists Releasing on Aug. 21, 2020. Endeavor Content is handling international sales for the title.

Carrigan is repped by ICM Partners and Schlegel Entertainment.