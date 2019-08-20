Disney Delays ‘Cruella,’ ‘Woman in the Window’

Disney is shaking up its release calendar, delaying its live action “Cruella” until Memorial Day 2021 and pushing the Fox 2000 drama “The Woman in the Window” to 2020.

“Cruella,” starring Emma Stone, is based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. The revisit to Disney’s animated classic was originally set to hit theaters Dec. 23, 2020 but will now debut on May 28, 2021.

Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window,” which was originally scheduled for Oct. 4 of this year, has been moved to May 15, 2020. Disney acquired the movie after inheriting 20th Century Fox’s film studio. Joe Wright directed from a screenplay adapted by Tracy Letts, based on the A.J. Finn novel about a psychologist witnessing a crime while spying on her new neighbors.

Disney also removed an untitled live-action film, once dated for May 28, 2021, from its schedule. Two Fox titles, “Empty Man” and “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” were dated for Aug. 7, 2020 and Oct. 23, 2020, respectively.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” adapted from the British stage musical, will star Richard E. Grant as a former drag queen and mentor to the eponymous 16-year-old protagonist.