Andy Harrower to Succeed Andrew Chowns at the Helm of Directors U.K.

CREDIT: directors uk

Andy Harrower will take up the CEO role at Directors U.K. when Andrew Chowns vacates the position next year. Chowns has been at the helm of the organization for a decade, and his departure had already been announced.

Harrower joins Directors U.K., the professional association for British film and TV directors, from PRS for Music, the body that oversees rights management and collects royalties for musicians and publishers. He was director of licensing at that organization, securing more than £250 million ($329 million) a year in royalties for music composers, songwriters and publishers, leading negotiations with the major U.K. broadcasters and SVOD outfits.

As CEO of Directors U.K., he will oversee the running of the 7,000-member association. It collects and distributes royalty payments, offers legal and commercial advice, and campaigns on industry issues affecting directors.

“Andy has very significant expertise in collective rights management and is a passionate advocate and champion of creators’ rights,” said Steve Smith, Directors U.K. chair. “He is an energetic leader with a strong track record of creating highly engaged teams, and an experienced negotiator with sound commercial judgment and a collaborative working style that suits Directors U.K.’s culture. He has the right mix of experience and drive to take Directors UK to the next level of growth and development.”

“I have been impressed by how Andrew Chowns and his team have raised the profile of Directors U.K. and made it the strong membership organization it is today at the center of the U.K. film and television industry,” Harrower said.

