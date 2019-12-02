×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Directors Guild Opposes Government’s Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
dga directors guild logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of DGA

The Directors Guild of America has announced that it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees.

Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he argued are antiquated and “no longer meet consumer interests.”

The decrees were the result of 10 years of antitrust litigation, which ended with a Supreme Court decision in the government’s favor in 1948, and required studios to divest themselves of their theatrical arms and prohibited certain anti-competitive practices in the distribution business.

“In this new Gilded Age, the Department of Justice’s recent move to end the Paramount Consent Decrees is a step in the wrong direction,” the DGA said. “While the motion picture and television industry has changed in the 70 years since the first Decree was signed, many of those changes – precipitated by new tech giant entrants – call for greater, not lesser, antitrust oversight.”

“To defend competition in the motion picture marketplace, the DOJ must combat predatory and monopolistic practices,” the guild also said. “Fair competition is especially imperative for both independent films and small and independent theaters. Most importantly, a fair and robust market ensures our members and other creators have the widest possible opportunities for work, and audiences who want to enjoy the experience of seeing a motion picture in a theater have access to the very best and most diverse content no matter where they live.”

Popular on Variety

“The DGA will be monitoring this issue and will continue its fight for the fair market conditions that support a robust film, television, and new media marketplace,” the statement concluded.

More Film

  • dga directors guild logo

    Directors Guild Opposes Government's Move to End Paramount Consent Decrees

    The Directors Guild of America has announced that it’s opposing the Justice Department’s efforts to terminate the Paramount consent decrees. Makan Delrahim, the head of the department’s antitrust division, announced in a speech on Nov. 18 that he would take action to end the decrees, which he argued are antiquated and “no longer meet consumer [...]

  • Charles Randolph

    'The Big Short' Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

    The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal. Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film. The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after [...]

  • Focus Film Industry London

    At Focus, Europe Rethinks Production Habits to Go Green

    When industry leaders from around the world arrive in London for Focus 2019 from Dec. 3-4, the environmental impact of the film and TV industries will be a major talking point on the agenda. “Sustainability is undoubtedly at the forefront of everybody’s mind in 2019, and this is certainly true within the production community,” says [...]

  • Better Days

    Macau Film Review: 'Better Days'

    “This used to be our playground. This was our playground. Does anyone know the difference between was and used to be?” An adult Chen Nian (Zhou Dongyu) quizzes her students, who can’t quite answer. It’s a distinction many native English speakers might find hard to articulate, except to say that the surprisingly poetic solution Chen [...]

  • The Immortal Poster

    'The Immortal,' Prequel Film to 'Gomorrah' TV Series, to Roll Out in Italian Theaters

    “The Immortal,” a film prequel to the hit TV series “Gomorrah,” is set for release Thursday on 450 screens in Italy in what its distributors are touting as a unique cross-media experiment. Helmed by actor-director Marco D’Amore, who plays ruthless central character Ciro Di Marzio on the gritty mob show, “The Immortal” is not just [...]

  • Queen & Slim

    'Queen and Slim' Designer Shiona Turini on the Power of Costumes

    When costume designer Shiona L. Turini saw Daniel Kaluuya’s classic Reebok with the rubber sole, she knew she had found her sneakers for “Queen & Slim.” The beautifully crafted road movie follows a young black couple who go on the run through the South after a police officer is killed in self-defense. When we first [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad