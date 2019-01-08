Directors Guild Nominees Include Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron

The Directors Guild of America has nominated Alfonso Cuaron for “Roma,” Bradley Cooper for “A Star Is Born,” Spike Lee for “BlacKkKlansman,” Adam McKay for “Vice,” and Peter Farrelly for “Green Book” for its top feature film award.

Cooper also received a DGA nomination for its first-time director award on Tuesday, along with Bo Burnham for “Eighth Grade,” Carlos Lopez Estrada for “Blindspotting,” Matthew Heineman for “A Private War,” and Boots Riley for “Sorry to Bother You.”

Cuaron won the DGA and Academy Award for directing five years ago for “Gravity.” It’s the first DGA nomination for Cooper, Farrelly, and Lee. It’s McKay’s second DGA nom.

The DGA’s announcement came two days after Cuaron won the Golden Globe for directing “Roma” over Cooper, Farrelly, Lee, and McKay. Cuaron also won director award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Lee won the Grand Prix for “BlacKkKlansman” in May at the Cannes Film Festival. Cooper has been nominated for acting Academy Awards for “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” and “American Sniper,” and for producing “American Sniper.”

Contenders overlooked for a DGA nomination were Barry Jenkins for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Ryan Coogler for “Black Panther,” Damien Chazelle for “First Man,” Debra Granik for “Leave No Trace,” and Marielle Heller for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

The DGA award is one of the top indicators of Oscar sentiment, with all but seven of the DGA winners since 1948 going on to take the best director Oscar — including Guillermo del Toro last year for “The Shape of Water.” The last divergence came in 2013 when Ben Affleck won the DGA award for “Argo,” even though he did not receive an Oscar nomination.

About 80% of DGA nominees have gone on to be nominated for an Oscar in recent years. Along with del Toro, last year’s nominees were Greta Gerwig for “Lady Bird,” Martin McDonaugh for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Christopher Nolan and “Dunkirk” and Jordan Peele for “Get Out.” All but McDonaugh received Oscar nominations for directing with the Academy opting instead for Paul Thomas Anderson for “Phantom Thread.”

The DGA winners will be announced at 71th Annual DGA Awards on Feb. 2 at Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles following voting by its 17,000 members. The DGA nominations for the TV, commercial and movie documentary categories were announced Monday.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the Oscar nominations on Jan. 22.

Here are the nominees for the feature film award:

***

In addition, the DGA announced the five nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2018. The nominees are (in alphabetical order):

This is Mr. Riley’s first DGA Award nomination.