HBO Scores ‘Diego Maradona’ Documentary About Argentinian Soccer Superstar

HBO has netted “Diego Maradona,” the much-anticipated feature documentary about the Argentinian soccer star, one of the sport’s greatest-ever players.

The film is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, with Maradona likely to attend. It is the third film from the team behind the award-winning films “Senna” and “Amy,” with Asif Kapadia directing and James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin producing.

HBO has taken the TV and streaming rights for the U.S. It will launch it in September after it has had a limited U.S. theatrical run. It will also be on HBO on Demand, HBO Now, HBO Go and HBO partners’ streaming platforms.

The “Diego Maradona” filmmakers had access to hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage from the player’s personal archive. The film follows his career and his time at Italian club Napoli, which he joined in the 1980s for a then world-record fee. It follows the exploits, both on and off the pitch, of one of the sport’s biggest-ever stars.

Peter Nelson, executive vice president of HBO Sports, said: “Kapadia’s filmmaking perfectly captures every high and low of his transcendent career, from his controversial ‘Hand of God’ goal to his awakening of Napoli, and more.”

Nelson added: “We look forward to sharing this landmark documentary with both soccer and non-soccer fans alike.”

“Having spent three intense years working with my brilliant team of collaborators on the most complex charismatic character, Diego Maradona, I’m excited to see how the North American audience reacts,” Kapadia said. “I hope this is the beginning of a long journey together with HBO and Diego.”

Altitude Film Sales has international rights to the film, which will play out of competition at Cannes. Cinetic Media is handling the U.S. and did the HBO deal.