Dick Miller, ‘Gremlins’ and ‘Terminator’ Actor, Dies at 90

Dick Miller, a prolific screen actor best known for his role as Murray Futterman in the 1984 classic horror film “Gremlins,” has died. He was 90.
With a career spanning more than 60 years, Miller has made hundreds of on screen appearances, beginning in the 1950s with legendary director and producer Roger Corman. It was then that he starred as Walter Paisley in the cult classic “A Bucket of Blood,” before going on to land roles on projects such as “The ‘Burbs,” “Fame” and “The Terminator.”
Miller also appeared in “The Howling” and “Piranha.”
more to come…
Popular on Variety
'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set
Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor
Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'
Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers
Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'
Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'
Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'
Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises
James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'
Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A
Dick Miller, a prolific screen actor best known for his role as Murray Futterman in the 1984 classic horror film “Gremlins,” has died. He was 90. With a career spanning more than 60 years, Miller has made hundreds of on screen appearances, beginning in the 1950s with legendary director and producer Roger Corman. It was [...]
One of the biggest discoveries out of this year’s Sundance Film Festival is Gurinder Chadha’s “Blinded by the Light.” The coming-of-age tale set in 1987 England not only received one of the most enthusiastic standing ovations in Park City, but it also landed one of the biggest deals, selling for $15 million to New Line [...]
Callie Khouri shifted the attention off herself Tuesday night and on to the assault and hospitalization of “Empire” star Jussie Smollett in Chicago earlier that day. Khouri, the Oscar-winning writer of “Thelma & Louise” and the creator of the series “Nashville,” made her remarks at the Paramount Theatre in Hollywood during her induction into the [...]
Julius Onah’s stirring family drama “Luce” has sold to Neon and Topic Studios out of the Sundance Film Festival. Starring Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Tim Roth, the deal was struck for U.S. distribution rights for an undisclosed amount. “It’s been a real thrill premiering ‘Luce’ at Sundance. After hearing Neon’s passion [...]
Priyanka Chopra is developing a feature film based on “Wild Wild Country,” the hit Netflix docu-series following the Rajneesh cult. Chopra will star as the Indian religious guru Bhagwan Rajneesh’s (also known as Osho) highly influential (and polarizing) assistant Ma Anand Sheela. The “Quantico” actress announced the plans during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on [...]
Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has picked up all international rights to “Them That Follow,” a drama about an obscure American Pentecostal sect that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Oscar nominee Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”) and Walton Goggins (“Justified”). The Orchard picked up domestic rights earlier in the festival. “Them That [...]
Gina Rodriguez is taking on the unlikeliest of competitors this weekend — Super Bowl LIII. The actress, best known for her titular role on the CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” is heading to the big screen for her first starring role in a studio film with “Miss Bala.” Sony’s thriller, based on the well-regarded 2011 Mexican [...]