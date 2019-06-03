Diane Kruger Joins Simon Kinberg’s Spy Thriller ‘355’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Diane Kruger will co-star in Simon Kinberg’s spy thriller “355.” She is joining an all-star ensemble that includes Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Fan Bingbing, and Penelope Cruz.

Kinberg is set to direct from a script he co-wrote with Theresa Rebeck. The movie follows a group of spies from international agencies around the world. These women must bond together, overcoming their suspicions and conflicts, to use all their talents and training to stop an event from occurring that could thrust our teetering world into chaos. Along the way, these strangers and enemies become comrades and friends, and a new faction is formed – code-named “355” (a name they adopt from the first female spy in the American Revolution). Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramirez also co-star.

“I’m so ecstatic to have an actress of her caliber to round out this extraordinary cast,” Kinberg said.

Universal acquired US distribution rights. CAA Film Finance brokered the deal with Film Nation handling international sales. Freckle Films’ Chastain and Kelly Carmichael will produce alongside Simon Kinberg’s Kinberg Genre.

In 2017, Chastain and Bingbing were on the Cannes jury when Kruger won best actress for “In The Fade.” That movie went on to win a Critics Choice and Golden Globe for best foreign language film. Kruger recently starred in “The Operative,” which premiered at this year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Kruger is repped UTA, UBBA, Untitled, Altitude Management and attorney Peikoff Mahan.