Dev Patel to Star in David Lowery’s Sir Gawain and the Green Knight Film

Dev Patel is in negotiations to star in David Lowery and A24’s “Green Knight,” a retelling of the medieval tale of “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”

Lowery, who previously worked with A24 on 2017’s “A Ghost Story,” will direct the fantasy epic. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks, and James M. Johnston will produce through their Sailor Bear production shingle. Tim Headington and Theresa Steele Page are producing on behalf of Ley Line Entertainment. Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth are executive producing. A24 is financing with Ley Line and Bron Creative. Production is set to start next month.

Patel will play the loyal Sir Gawain, a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table who accepts the challenge of beheading the Green Knight. He must wait a year and a day to receive a blow in return.

There have been multiple interpretations of the story, starting with the the 1973 film “Gawain and the Green Knight,” followed by 1984’s Sean Connery-starrer “Sword of the Valiant.”

Patel’s thriller “Hotel Mumbai” opens next month. He recently wrapped “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” where he stars as the title character, and was also seen in “The Wedding Guest.”

He will appear in the Amazon Studios anthology series “Modern Love,” which also stars Sofia Boutella and Olivia Cooke. Patel is repped by WME, the Curtis Brown Group, and Magnolia Entertainment.