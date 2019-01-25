×
‘Detective Pikachu’ Sequel in Development With ’22 Jump Street’ Writer

Dave McNary

Ryan Reynolds’ “Detective Pikachu” is already getting a sequel.

Oren Uziel will write the script for the second installment to the upcoming live-action movie “Detective Pikachu.”

Uziel most recently worked on the screenplay for Paramount Pictures’ “Sonic the Hedgehog.” His past credits include writing and directing “Shimmer Lake,” and penning “The Cloverfield Paradox” and “22 Jump Street.”

“Detective Pikachu” is directed by Rob Letterman, and stars Reynolds, Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith, and Kathryn Newton. It’s being released by Warner Bros. on May 10. Toho will distribute the pic in Japan, as it has done in its partnership with Legendary Entertainment on the “Godzilla” reboot.

The story involves the father of Smith’s teenage character being kidnapped, forcing him to team up with Pikachu in order to find him. Newton will portray a journalist.

Pikachu are creatures who are part of the Pokemon universe. First introduced in Japan in 1996, Pokemon has seen nearly 300 million video games sold worldwide, 23 billion cards shipped to 74 countries, and an animated series spanning 20 seasons.

Legendary bought the movie rights in 2016, shortly after the Pokemon Go game was released and became a worldwide phenomenon, so much so that it led to a 25% jump in the stock for part-owner Nintendo. The augmented reality game allows players to capture, battle, and train the Pokemon virtual creatures.

“Detective Pikachu” will open two weeks after Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame.” Uziel is represented by WME, Writ Large, and attorney David Fox.

