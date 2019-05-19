×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Detective Pikachu’ Repeats No. 1 at International Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” remained the top film at the international box office for the second weekend in a row, amassing $53.8 million from 72 foreign markets.

The Pokemon adaptation, featuring the voice of Ryan Reynolds, is nearing the $200 million mark overseas. It has currently earned $193.4 million abroad, taking its worldwide bounty to a strong $287.4 million.

Detective Pikachu” had another solid outing in China, earning $17.2 million and bringing ticket sales in that territory to $70.3 million. Other top markets include Russia, where it opened with $4.3 million, as well as the United Kingdom with $3.5 million, Germany with $2.1 million, and Mexico with $2.25 million.

Falling not far behind was Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” posting $46.8 million from 55 international territories. The superhero blockbuster has now generated $2.6 billion worldwide, ranking as the second-biggest film of all time behind only “Avatar” with $2.78 billion. With $1.88 billion overseas, it’s also the No. 2 highest-grossing movie ever internationally, also behind “Avatar” with $2 billion. “Endgame” continues to resonate in China, where it’s now the biggest Hollywood movie in history with $625 million. The tentpole also hit the $100 million mark in the U.K. and Korea.

Related

Among new releases, Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” bowed with $35 million from 66 international markets. The third installment in the Keanu Reeves-led action franchise lifted off with $57 million in North America, bringing its global tally to $92 million. Top performing territories include the U.K. ($4.6 million), Russia ($3.8 million), Australia ($2.8 million), and Mexico ($2.1 million). In “Parabellum,” Keanu Reeves returns as the titular ex-hitman who finds himself on the run from assassins.

Another newcomer, Universal and Amblin’s “A Dog’s Journey” opened with $15.46 million in 14 foreign markets. It launched in North America with $8 million for a global start of $23.46 million. The family friendly film had the best debut in Mexico with $1.5 million, followed by Peru with $500,000 and Chile with $300,000.

Elsewhere, Warner Bros. and MGM’s YA romance drama “The Sun Is Also a Star” earned a paltry $484,000 when it opened in 25 international markets.

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Medienboard Fetes Its Five Films in

    Medienboard Fetes Its Five Films in Cannes Film Festival

    Pictured: “Little Joe” director Jessica Hausner, Martin Gschlacht, one of the film’s producers, Kirsten Niehuus, with director-producer Cordula Kablitz-Post. Berlin funding agency Medienboard’s managing director Kirsten Niehuus hosted a cocktail reception on Saturday at Grand Hotel in Cannes to celebrate the five films it funded that feature in the festival program. The five films are [...]

  • Radegund

    Cannes Film Review: 'A Hidden Life'

    There are no battlefields in Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” — only those of wheat — no concentration-camp horrors, no dramatic midnight raids. But make no mistake: This is a war movie; it’s just that the fight shown raging here is an internal one, between a Christian and his conscience. A refulgent return to form [...]

  • John Wick: Chapter 3

    Box Office: 'John Wick 3' Knocks Down 'Avengers: Endgame' With $57 Million Debut

    Earth’s Mightiest Heroes put up a good fight, but John Wick put at end to the three-week box office reign of “Avengers: Endgame.” Propelled by positive reviews, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” beat expectations with a debut of $57 million from 3,850 North American locations. That was enough to nab the box office crown [...]

  • Game of Thrones Cast

    What's Next for 'Game of Thrones'' Cast Members

    Eight years and eight seasons later, the “Game of Thrones” cast finally has some downtime to relax or move onto other projects. Some stars, like Kit Harington, who told Variety that he doesn’t plan on taking another role as physically demanding as Jon Snow, certainly deserve a break, but others have wasted no time getting back on [...]

  • MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r)

    Submissions Now Welcome for Third 'Meet the Press' Film Festival

    Chuck Todd’s quest to bring “Meet the Press” to the movies continues. The third annual Meet the Press Film Festival, held in collaboration with the American Film Institute, will take place on October 6 and 7 in Washington, D.C., and remains a haven for issue-focused documentary shorts. Todd believes the event serves a critical mission: [...]

  • Challenges Still Keep Content From Traveling

    Cannes: Challenges Still Keep Content From Traveling to and From China

    Challenges still remain when it comes to buying, distributing and producing content that can travel between China and the West, attendees of a panel organized by the Shanghai Intl. Film Festival on the sidelines of Cannes said. Cai Gongming, president of Road Pictures, has hit box office gold in China with Cannes art-house titles such [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Cannes Film Review: Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe in 'The Lighthouse'

    “The Lighthouse,” the second feature directed by Robert Eggers (“The Witch”), is a gripping and turbulent drama that draws on a number of influences, though it merges them into its own fluky gothic historical ominoso art-thriller thing. Set in the 1890s, and suffused with foghorns and epic gusts of wind, as well as a powerfully [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad