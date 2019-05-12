×

‘Detective Pikachu’ Narrowly Beats ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at International Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

The reign of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has fallen, at least at the international box office.

While numbers could fluctuate after final tallies come in Monday, estimates on Sunday show Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu” earned $103 million from 62 foreign markets. Meanwhile, Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” pulled in $102 million from 55 overseas territories.

Detective Pikachu” debuted in North America with a strong $58 million for a global start of $161 million. Outside of the States, it had the best showing in China, grossing $40.8 million, followed by the United Kingdom ($6.6 million), Germany ($5 million), and Mexico ($4.97 million). Since launching in Japan last weekend, the live-action Pokemon movie has earned $12.9 million in that territory, bringing its worldwide haul to $170 million.

Ryan Reynolds voices the titular electric yellow sleuth in the adaptation of the 2016 video game of the same name. The Rob Letterman-directed film is expected to resonate overseas, where Pokemon have a huge following.

Related

Of course, ticket sales for “Avengers: Endgame” are no slouch. The box office juggernaut has amassed a monster $1.7 billion overseas, ranking just behind “Avatar” ($2.02 billion) on international box office charts. It’s also the second-biggest movie globally of all time with $2.48 billion, again trailing behind only “Avatar” with $2.78 billion. At the domestic box office, “Avengers: Endgame” has hit $724 million, passing “Avengers: Infinity War” ($679 million) and “Black Panther” ($700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie ever.

China continues to power international ticket sales. “Avengers: Endgame” is now the biggest Hollywood film in the Middle Kingdom’s history, crossing $600 million. The blockbuster is the highest-grossing film in a number of markets, including Brazil, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

Marvel

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Film

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Stays No. 1, 'Detective Pikachu' Debuts With Solid $58 Million

    Disney and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” remained victorious at the North American box office, collecting $65 million during its third weekend in theaters. “Avengers: Endgame” officially passed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($679 million) and “Black Panther” ($700 million) to become the third-highest grossing movie of all time at the domestic box office with $724 million in ticket [...]

  • Michael Schumacher Documentary Film to Tell

    Michael Schumacher Documentary Film to Tell Formula One Racing Legend's Story

    The first official feature documentary about Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher is in the final stages of production, with award-winning German filmmakers Michael Wech and Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns directing. Rocket Science will launch sales at Cannes. “Schumacher” will tell the eponymous sporting star’s story. He is the only driver in history to win seven Formula [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' to Triumph for Third Weekend Over 'Detective Pikachu'

    Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are likely to live to reign another day at the box office. “Avengers: Endgame” is on its way to its third weekend at No. 1 with an estimated $62 million. The first real challenger to “Endgame’s” rule, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Detective Pikachu,” is heading for about $55 million from 4,202 locations [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    'Avengers: Endgame' Writers Explain How They Chose Who Would Live and Who Would Die

    It’s time to talk “Avengers: Endgame” spoilers. Sure, the epic Marvel movie may have raked in a record-breaking $2 billion at the box office, but what about the decisions made in the film that will forever effect the status of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? What standout moments made fans cheer, and what was just fan [...]

  • Midi Z Reveals 'Nina Wu' Trailer

    Midi Z Reveals 'Nina Wu' Trailer Ahead of Cannes Showcase

    Set within the film industry and examining corrosive, bullying culture, “Nina Wu” is certainly a movie for the #MeToo era. But Harvey Weinstein makes no appearance either in the new trailer, or in the completed picture. Instead the film, which will have its premiere in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival this month, [...]

  • 'Burning Cane' Review: Downbeat Lives Become

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Burning Cane'

    Can a movie be a dawdling, moody, stitched-together-in-the-editing room art trifle…and also an adventure? “Burning Cane,” which won the Founders Award for best narrative feature at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, isn’t a major work, yet it’s a movie of minor fascinations and seductions; it exerts the pull of a natural-born filmmaker’s eye. To say [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad