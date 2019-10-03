‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad to Adapt ‘A Darker Shade of Magic’ for Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

Derek Kolstad, the scribe behind the “John Wick” series, has found his next big project: adapting the bestselling fantasy series “A Darker Shade of Magic” for Sony and mega-producer Neal Moritz.

Moritz’s Original Film and Gerard Butler and Alan Siegel’s G-Base productions acquired the rights to V.E. Schwab’s fantasy series back in 2016. G-Base’s Butler, Siegel and Danielle Robinson will produce alongside Original Film’s Moritz and Toby Ascher. Ange Giannetti and Maia Eyre will oversee the project for Sony.

The book is set in four parallel worlds, with four parallel Londons ruled by different magical powers and monarchies. There’s Grey London, where the people have been told that magic is a myth; Red London, where magic is embraced and thrives; White London, where magic is used by the rulers against it’s people; and Black London, where magic has overpowered the people and corrupted the world beyond repair.

Schwab is also the author of “Vicious,” which is set up at Story Mining with Scott Free producing. She is repped by CAA and Waxman Leavell Literary.

Kolstad has been one of the driving forces behind the “John Wick” franchise as its writer and creator. The most recent installment, “John Wick: Parabellum,” has been one of the year’s biggest hits, bringing in $321 million worldwide. In addition to the first three chapters of the Keanu Reeves action vehicle, Kolstad also recently wrote “The Man From Nowhere” for New Line, and recently sold the action pitch “Booker” with Gerard McMurray to Sony in a competitive situation.

On the TV side, he also just wrapped on Marvel’s upcoming limited series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” which is slated to air on Disney Plus next summer, while Universal has announced an August 2020 release date for “Nobody,” which Kolstad penned and stars Bob Odenkirk with Ilya Naishuller directing.

He is repped by APA, Circle of Confusion and Behr Abramson Levy.

