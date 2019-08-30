×

Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills Join Queen Latifah’s ‘Tiger Rising’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dennis Quaid Tiger Rising
CREDIT: David Buchan/Shutterstock

Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills are joining Queen Latifah in Ray Giarratana’s independent drama “Tiger Rising.”

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Giarratana adapted the script from Kate DiCamillo’s 2001 New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name. GG Filmz’s Deborah Giarratana and Streamline Global’s Ryan Smith are producing with Latifah, Allen Cheney and Christophe Suchet executive producing. 

“Tiger Rising” centers on a reserved 12-year-old boy who has just lost his mother and meets a full-grown Bengal tiger hidden in the Florida woods, held captive by the mean-spirited motel owner, played by Quaid. Latifah plays a mysterious maid and Mills will portray the stubborn new girl in school. The boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.

Quaid recently starred in Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” the sequel to his “A Dog’s Purpose.” Mills is currently in post-production and starring in David E. Talbert’s Netflix live-action movie musical “Jingle Jangle,” also starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville and Anika Noni Rose. She previously performed in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-nominated “School of Rock: The Musical” on Broadway.

Quaid is represented by WME. Mills is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Helmer Kotzamani Probes Class Structure in

    Greek Helmer Kotzamani Explores Class Structure in Venice Drama 'Electric Swan'

    A high-rise in Buenos Aires mysteriously begins to move, afflicting its inhabitants with a strange nausea. The building’s insides are corroded, the cracks in its walls threatening to grow. While the residents on the highest floors live in constant fear of falling, those who live below are afraid to drown — a magical realism-infused allegory [...]

  • Dennis Quaid Tiger Rising

    Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills Join Queen Latifah's 'Tiger Rising'

    Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills are joining Queen Latifah in Ray Giarratana’s independent drama “Tiger Rising.” Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. Giarratana adapted the script from Kate DiCamillo’s 2001 New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name. GG Filmz’s Deborah Giarratana and [...]

  • Olivier Assayas'Double Vies' premiere, 75th Venice

    Venice: Olivier Assayas' 'Wasp Network' Inks Raft of European Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    Orange Studio has pre-sold Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network” – the Cuban spy thriller headlined by Penelope Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal and Edgar Ramirez – to a number of European territories. Set to world premiere Saturday in competition at the Venice Film Festival, “Wasp Network” centers on the true story of Cuban spies in American territory [...]

  • 'J'Accuse (An Officer and a Spy)'

    Venice Film Review: Roman Polanski's 'J'Accuse (An Officer and a Spy)'

    “I don’t separate the man from the art. I think that important aspects of the work emerge in the man.” So said Lucrecia Martel, the Argentine filmmaker and president of this year’s Venice Film Festival jury, when asked at a press conference about “J’Accuse (An Officer and a Spy),” the new Roman Polanski film. Martel [...]

  • Stanley Nelson

    'Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool' Filmmaker Stanley Nelson on What He Loves About Documentaries

    Stanley Nelson’s documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” is playing in U.S. theaters after screening at Sundance. But for the past 30 years Nelson’s films, such as the features “The Black Panthers: Vanguard of the Revolution” and “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges and Universities,” have detailed lesser-known stories of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad