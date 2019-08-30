Dennis Quaid, Madalen Mills Join Queen Latifah’s ‘Tiger Rising’

Dennis Quaid and Madalen Mills are joining Queen Latifah in Ray Giarratana’s independent drama “Tiger Rising.”

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide sales, which will launch at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival.

Giarratana adapted the script from Kate DiCamillo’s 2001 New York Times bestselling children’s book of the same name. GG Filmz’s Deborah Giarratana and Streamline Global’s Ryan Smith are producing with Latifah, Allen Cheney and Christophe Suchet executive producing.

“Tiger Rising” centers on a reserved 12-year-old boy who has just lost his mother and meets a full-grown Bengal tiger hidden in the Florida woods, held captive by the mean-spirited motel owner, played by Quaid. Latifah plays a mysterious maid and Mills will portray the stubborn new girl in school. The boy must decide whether to set the tiger free and in turn uncage his emotional grief.

Quaid recently starred in Universal Pictures’ “A Dog’s Journey,” the sequel to his “A Dog’s Purpose.” Mills is currently in post-production and starring in David E. Talbert’s Netflix live-action movie musical “Jingle Jangle,” also starring Forest Whitaker, Keegan-Michael Key, Phylicia Rashad, Hugh Bonneville and Anika Noni Rose. She previously performed in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony-nominated “School of Rock: The Musical” on Broadway.

Quaid is represented by WME. Mills is repped by Abrams Artists Agency.