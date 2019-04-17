×
Denise Richards to Star in Sci-Fi Action Film ‘Timecrafters’

Denise Richards Timecrafters
CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Denise Richards will star in sci-fi action film “Timecrafters.”

“Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove” is the first movie in a planned franchise about time-traveling seamen who try to retrieve a treasure map from kids in a local town called Pirate’s Cove. The travelers, who originally lost the map, have to adapt to new technology and modern ways of life as they have fast-forwarded through time some 300 years after lightning struck their ship and forced them through a portal into a modern generation.

Richards (“Wild Things,” “The World is Not Enough”) will play a single mom named Victoria Dare who struggles with the loss of her husband and copes by gravitating toward a slew of unsuitable partners in search of the best one to help raise her son. Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”) will star alongside Richards, playing Captain Lynch, a villain who leads the pirates looking for the elusive treasure map, and Eric Balfour (“Six Feet Under”) will play Geoffrey Pistol, a dashing first mate who has beef with Lynch.

Casey Simpson, who starred in Nickelodeon series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn,” will appear as one of the young treasure map-holders and Lew Temple (“The Walking Dead”) will join the cast as well as co-produce.

Rick Spalla, best known for producing the documentary “And the Oscar Goes to…,” will direct the film. He’s currently also working on another project called “The Man Who Killed Led Zeppelin” as well as the thriller “Next Door.” Spalla’s father, Rick Spalla Sr., is known as a 1960s pioneer of entertainment news magazine shows such as “Hollywood Backstage.”

“‘Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove’ is the launching point for the entire Timecrafters franchise introducing the colorful storyline and the cast of misfit characters,” said Spalla in a statement. “The film is reminiscent of classic Disney narratives with sword-play, pirate ships, canon battles and even a Steam Punk time machine.”

Jeffrey Butscher and Chip Fraser wrote and will co-produce “Timecrafters,” with Craig Albrecht (“Wicked Blood”) and Jason Loughridge (“Michael: The Last Photo Shoots”) also on the production team.

The film will be shot on actual pirate ships on the coast of California.

More Film

  • Los Angeles Filming Decreased Between Q1

    Los Angeles Filming in First Quarter 2019 Decreased 9% From Last Year

    On-location filming in the Greater Los Angeles area declined 9.1% between the first quarters of 2018 and 2019, according to data from FilmLA. A slowdown in the production of feature films, television and commercials contributed to the decrease seen in the first few months of this year. Filmmakers logged 8,843 shoot days from January through [...]

  • Anne del Castillo Named NYC's Commissioner

    Anne del Castillo Named New York City's Commissioner of Media and Entertainment

    The film and TV industries in New York City have a new boss: Anne del Castillo, who has been tapped by Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. Del Castillo had served as general counsel and chief operating officer of MOME since 2015. She succeeds Julie [...]

  • Lucasfilm Considering 'Knights of the Old

    Lucasfilm Considering 'Knights of the Old Republic' Project

    Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy recently confirmed the production company is thinking about developing something related to BioWare’s classic role-playing game “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.” “Knights of the Old Republic, a lot of fans want to see that, is there any development of that?” MTV reporter Josh Horowitz asked Kennedy during Star Wars [...]

  • 2025

    Keshet Reality Show '2025' Greenlit for Second Season (EXCLUSIVE)

    Keshet Broadcasting has greenlit the second season of its lavish reality show “2025,” which pits 12 contestants against each other in a near-future city constructed from scratch in the Israeli desert. The pilot season, which is having its finale Wednesday, had a solid rookie season. It debuted with respectable ratings, which then dropped for awhile [...]

  • John Cena

    John Cena Eyed for 'Suicide Squad' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    The time may be now for John Cena to join the “Suicide Squad” sequel. Sources tell Variety that Cena is in talks to join Idris Elba and Margot Robbie in Warner Bros.’ follow-up to 2016’s “Suicide Squad.” Robbie is returning as Harley Quinn and Jai Courtney is back as Captain Boomerang. Variety first reported that [...]

  • Beyonce Lemonade HBO

    Beyonce to Release Audio of 'Lemonade' Film Across All Music Streaming Platforms (EXCLUSIVE)

    Beyoncé is offering up some more “Lemonade.” Variety can exclusively reveal that the audio of Beyoncé’s 65-minute “Lemonade” film will drop across all music streaming services on Tuesday, April 23. The drop marks the third anniversary of the film’s debut on HBO. It’s also the first time all of Bey’s catalog is available for streaming. [...]

