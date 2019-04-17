Denise Richards to Star in Sci-Fi Action Film ‘Timecrafters’

Denise Richards will star in sci-fi action film “Timecrafters.”

“Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove” is the first movie in a planned franchise about time-traveling seamen who try to retrieve a treasure map from kids in a local town called Pirate’s Cove. The travelers, who originally lost the map, have to adapt to new technology and modern ways of life as they have fast-forwarded through time some 300 years after lightning struck their ship and forced them through a portal into a modern generation.

Richards (“Wild Things,” “The World is Not Enough”) will play a single mom named Victoria Dare who struggles with the loss of her husband and copes by gravitating toward a slew of unsuitable partners in search of the best one to help raise her son. Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange”) will star alongside Richards, playing Captain Lynch, a villain who leads the pirates looking for the elusive treasure map, and Eric Balfour (“Six Feet Under”) will play Geoffrey Pistol, a dashing first mate who has beef with Lynch.

Casey Simpson, who starred in Nickelodeon series “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, & Dawn,” will appear as one of the young treasure map-holders and Lew Temple (“The Walking Dead”) will join the cast as well as co-produce.

Rick Spalla, best known for producing the documentary “And the Oscar Goes to…,” will direct the film. He’s currently also working on another project called “The Man Who Killed Led Zeppelin” as well as the thriller “Next Door.” Spalla’s father, Rick Spalla Sr., is known as a 1960s pioneer of entertainment news magazine shows such as “Hollywood Backstage.”

“‘Timecrafters: The Treasure of Pirate’s Cove’ is the launching point for the entire Timecrafters franchise introducing the colorful storyline and the cast of misfit characters,” said Spalla in a statement. “The film is reminiscent of classic Disney narratives with sword-play, pirate ships, canon battles and even a Steam Punk time machine.”

Jeffrey Butscher and Chip Fraser wrote and will co-produce “Timecrafters,” with Craig Albrecht (“Wicked Blood”) and Jason Loughridge (“Michael: The Last Photo Shoots”) also on the production team.

The film will be shot on actual pirate ships on the coast of California.