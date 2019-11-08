Demian Bichir to Join George Clooney in ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Demian Bichir is set to join George Clooney in Netflix’s adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel “Good Morning, Midnight.”

Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo and Kyle Chandler are also on board, with Clooney set to helm the pic — his first feature film directing gig since 2017’s “Suburbicon.” “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith penned the script.

The post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (played by Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut on board the Aether spacecraft, which is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship. Bechir’s role is being kept under wraps.

Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures’ Grant Heslov will produce alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment, which sourced the material. Production is currently underway.

Bichir can be seen next in Sony’s reboot of “The Grudge.” His film credits include “The Hateful Eight” and “The Nun.” He also starred in the TV shows “Grand Hotel,” “The Bridge” and “Weeds.” The actor is repped by CAA.