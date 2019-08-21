Demi Lovato Joins Netflix Comedy ‘Eurovision’

Demi Lovato has joined the upcoming Netflix comedy film “Eurovision.”

Will Ferrell, who co-wrote the film with Andrew Steele, announced the news Tuesday with an Instagram post, in which he wished Lovato a happy birthday with a “homemade” cake. Following the announcement, Lovato can be seen blowing out candles on the cake next to a “Eurovision” slate.

The comedy, which also stars Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan, marks Lovato’s first live-action movie appearance since 2010’s “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.”

“Eurovision” follows a pair of aspiring Icelandic musicians, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir (played by Ferrell and McAdams), who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the annual Eurovision song contest – the world’s biggest song competition. Brosnan will play Ferrell’s father, the most handsome man in Iceland.

“Wedding Crashers” director David Dobkin is helming the film alongside producers Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy through their Gary Sanchez Productions label. Adam McKay is executive producing. The film is currently shooting in the U.K. and Iceland.

The casting news comes a day after “Legion” star Dan Stevens boarded the film. Stevens will play Alexander Lemtov, a Russian contestant taking part in the Eurovision song contest.