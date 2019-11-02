×

Delta Restoring Same-Sex Love Scenes to ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Rocketman’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Booksmart
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

Delta will restore same-sex love scenes to its in-flight versions of the 2019 movies “Booksmart” and “Rocketman.”

The airline said Friday that it was provided an “edited” version of “Booksmart” without realizing the version it was showing on flights omitted key same-sex love scenes involving its lead characters.

“We are immediately putting a new process in place for managing content available through Delta’s in-flight entertainment,” spokeswoman Emma Protis told Variety.

She said, “Studios often provide videos in two forms: a theatrical, original version and an edited version. We selected the edited version and now realize content well within our guidelines was unnecessarily excluded from both films. We are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

“The studio has agreed to provide a special Delta edit that retains the LGBTQ+ love scenes in both ‘Booksmart’ and ‘Rocketman’ that will be on our flights as soon as possible,” Protists said. “Currently, we have ‘Gentleman Jack,’ ‘Imagine Me and You,’ and ‘Moonlight’ onboard and countless content in the past that clearly shows it is not our practice to omit LGBTQ+ love scenes.”

“Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde and stars Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein expressed shock and disappointment on Oct. 27 over news that an edited version of their film shown on an airline cut out the film’s lesbian sex scene between Kaitlyn Dever and Diana Silvers.

“I don’t understand it,” Wilde told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet at the Academy’s Governors Awards on Sunday night. “There’s censorship, airline to airline, of films, which there must be some kind of governing board to determine. We rate it a certain way. If it’s not X-rated, surely it’s acceptable on an airplane.”

“There’s insane violence of bodies being smashed in half and yet a love scene between two women is censored from the film,” Wilde said.. “It’s such an integral part of this character’s journey. I don’t understand it. My heart just broke.”

News also emerged this week that gay reference had been cut from Delta’s inflight version of the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” including a love scene between stars Taron Egerton and Richard Madden.

The change in policy was first reported by Buzzfeed.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Booksmart

    Delta Restoring Same-Sex Love Scenes to 'Booksmart,' 'Rocketman'

    Delta will restore same-sex love scenes to its in-flight versions of the 2019 movies “Booksmart” and “Rocketman.” The airline said Friday that it was provided an “edited” version of “Booksmart” without realizing the version it was showing on flights omitted key same-sex love scenes involving its lead characters. “We are immediately putting a new process [...]

  • AMERICAN SON

    What's Coming to Netflix in November

    October is over which means spooky flicks (aside from Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) are done. So, Netflix is making room for its upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas programming. Prepare for the merry festivities by curling up with some hot cocoa and watching “Elliot the Littlest Reindeer,” or the second season of “The Great British [...]

  • Avatar

    Film News Roundup: 'Avatar' Will Be on Disney Plus at Launch

    In today’s film news roundup, “Avatar” gets a streaming date, Trace Adkins and Thora Birch join disaster thriller “13 Minutes,” and Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose get voice cast roles. STREAMING James Cameron’s “Avatar” will be available on Nov. 12 on Disney Plus when the streaming service launches in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. [...]

  • Bloodlist

    Blood List 2019: Best Unmade Horror Scripts Include Olivia Wilde Thriller

    The Blood List, an annual survey of Hollywood’s best unproduced horror scripts, has anointed a class of 2019 which includes an Olivia Wilde project, an extreme bodybuilding misadventure and a sinister trip to a luxury spa. Now in its eleventh year, the list was created by Brillstein Partners manager and producer Kailey Marsh (Hulu’s “Light [...]

  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Sequel Set for 2022

    The sequel to Oscar winner “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” will fly into theaters on April 8, 2022. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios announced the second installment before the original movie even opened. Joaquim Dos Santos has been set to direct the untitled sequel from Dave Callaham’s script, which will continue Miles Morales’ story. “Into the [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson Mark Kerr

    Dwayne Johnson to Produce and Star in Film About UFC Champ Mark Kerr

    Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has found his next role to add to his extremely busy slate. The pro-wrestler-turned-Hollywood-multi-hyphenate will star as MMA fighter and UFC champ Mark Kerr. The project marks Johnson’s first true dramatic role in his career, which has been full of successful comedies, family fare and action flicks. Johnson will produce through [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad