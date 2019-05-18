×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes Shorts Competition Filmmaker Dekel Berenson Sets Feature Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Cannes Film Festival

Writer-director Dekel Berenson has set his first feature, “Adva.” Berenson is at Cannes with “Anna,” which is garnering buzz and plays in the Short Film Competition at the festival.

“Adva” will go into production next April. The film is about a Adva, a 19-year-old woman in Tel Aviv who works as a drill instructor in the Israeli army. The film follows her as she deals with the impact of a date rape. Finding it hard to go on with her life, she considers her place in society and her role in training young men in the military.

“I think that while the story takes place in Israel, it confronts an issue that is present all over the world,” Berenson told Variety. The movie was inspired by the experience of a friend of his. “Upon hearing her account of the events I Instantly decided to transform her story into a film,” he said.

“Anna” is Berenson’s second short after “Ashmina.” The Israeli-born filmmaker was planning five shorts based on his experiences in different parts of the world, but after “Anna” was selected for Cannes, he decided to make the third installment of the anthology series a full-fledged feature.

Related

“Anna” follows the titular single mother, living in conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine. Lured by a radio advertisement, she goes to a party with a group of American men who are touring the country, searching for love.

“Anna” is a U.K.-Israel-Ukraine co-production between Merlin Merton and Greer Ellison’s Blue Shadows, Berenson’s 168 Wardour Filmworks and Olga Beskhmelnytsina’s ESSE Prods. House. The same team are coming together for “Adva” and are in Cannes talking to other prospective co-production partners.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Cannes Shorts Competition Filmmaker Dekel Berenson

    Cannes Shorts Competition Filmmaker Dekel Berenson Sets Feature Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

    Writer-director Dekel Berenson has set his first feature, “Adva.” Berenson is at Cannes with “Anna,” which is garnering buzz and plays in the Short Film Competition at the festival. “Adva” will go into production next April. The film is about a Adva, a 19-year-old woman in Tel Aviv who works as a drill instructor in [...]

  • Family Romance, LLC

    Cannes Film Review: 'Family Romance, LLC'

    For those raised on a diet of hot dogs and hamburgers, think back to the first time you ever heard of sushi, and the idea of eating raw fish. Werner Herzog’s “Family Romance, LLC” extends a comparably otherizing attitude to Japan’s niche rent-a-relative phenomenon, exposing for Western eyes a peculiar Tokyo-based company that caters to [...]

  • Harvey Keitel’s ‘Live Fast, Die Laughing’

    Harvey Keitel’s ‘Live Fast, Die Laughing’ Picked Up Internationally by Odin’s Eye (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sydney-based sales agent Odin’s Eye has picked up international rights to Harvey Keitel-starring action feature “Live Fast, Die Laughing.” The film is directed by Timothy Linh Bui (“Green Dragon, Powder Blue”) and produced by Los Angeles-based Convergence Entertainment. Scripted by Tim Tori (“Dragon Eyes,” “Hysteria”), the film is the story of a broke taxi driver [...]

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger Kicked in Back at South Africa Event

    Arnold Schwarzenegger was assaulted by an unknown man Saturday at his Arnold Classic Africa event in Johannesburg, South Africa when the man took a jump kick into the 71-year-old actor’s back. In video posted to Twitter, Schwarzenegger can be seen filming some children skipping rope in what appears to be a gymnasium when a man [...]

  • Cannes and Shanghai Film Festivals Bridge

    Cannes and Shanghai Film Festivals Bridge Cultural Differences

    Director of Cannes’ Marche du Film Jerome Paillard highlighted a need for better mutual understanding to bridge the cultural differences between France and China at a press conference organized by the Shanghai International Film Festival on the sidelines of the market. “The truth is that the exchange between China and the rest of the world [...]

  • 'Game of Thrones': Cannes Power Players

    'Game of Thrones': Cannes Power Players Scramble to Watch the Finale

    Chloë Sevigny may have starred in HBO’s “Big Love,” but her association with the premium cable channel isn’t strong enough to help her out of a jam. She’s desperate to watch the series finale of “Game of Thrones” while she’s at this year’s Cannes Film Festival to promote Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.” “What [...]

  • Kirstin Benson, Anita Gou, Jacqueline Coley,

    'When Money Moves In, Women Are Pushed Out,' Says USC's Stacy Smith in Cannes

    Women are making strides toward parity in the film business but there’s much more progress to be made, panelists at the Kering Women in Motion talk said Saturday. While women are gaining more visibility on-screen — 40% of movies were led or co-led by females in 2018, according to USC professor Stacy L. Smith – [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad