Dee Rees Directing ‘Kyd’s Exquisite Follies’ Movie Musical

Dave McNary

Dee Rees
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

“Mudbound” director Dee Rees will direct independent movie musical fantasy “The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies” from her own script.

“The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies” will be produced by Cassian Elwes, one of the “Mudbound” producers. Santigold is set to compose the music, with Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic creating the film’s visual effects. Endeavor Content is repping the project.

Rees has been in post-production on the Netflix political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted for Netflix,” with Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones and Ben Affleck starring. She teamed with Elwes as a producer on the project.

“The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies” centers on a young musician in search of stardom who catapults herself from the anonymity of her hometown of Same Ol’, Same Ol’ to the bright lights of the fabled It City.

Santigold is a singer, songwriter and record producer who has released four albums. She has contributed to the soundtracks for “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Heat” and “Paper Towns.”

Rees’ directing credits include “Pariah” and “Bessie,” for which she received two Emmy nominations. Rees received an Academy Award nomination for adapted screenplay for Netflix’s “Mudbound,” which received three other nominations. She’s also directed episodes of “Empire,” “When We Rise,” and “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.”

Rees is repped by WME. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

