×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Debra Granik: An Oscar Insider With a Film About Outsiders

By
Tim Gray

Senior Vice President

Tim's Most Recent Stories

View All
Leave No Trace
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

Bleecker Street’s “Leave No Trace” is one of 2018’s notable film achievements: 100% critics approval on Rotten Tomatoes (207 fresh, 0 rotten), topical material (a veteran with PTSD, people hooked on pain medication), two excellent performances (Ben Foster and young Thomasin McKenzie), a woman director, Debra Granik, and Oscar buzz. What’s not to like?

This is the third narrative fiction feature from Granik, after “Down to the Bone” (2004), which put Vera Farmiga on the map; and “Winter’s Bone” (2010), which was young Jennifer Lawrence’s breakthrough. Granik also directed the 2014 documentary “Stray Dog,” which fed into “Leave No Trace.”

The writer-director offers visual anthropology, with insight into people who are living outside the mainstream, in worlds rarely explored in film. “That’s not a search criteria when I’m looking for stories,” she says, smiling, “but that’s always where my heart goes. I’m interested in the survival of people who are trying to figure it out, who are in the margins.”

The film centers on a man and his teen daughter, who are forced to move when their makeshift home in an Oregon forest is discovered. Along the way, they encounter social workers, a truck driver, an RV community and others who, for the most part, are generous
and concerned.

Related

While the U.S. seems sharply divided on many issues, Granik says: “Both red and blue people are coming to this film. Sometimes they say ‘There is a lot of decency here! Where’s the villain?’ Are we surprised at the concept of decency? Most of us help when we can.”

She and co-writer (and fellow producer) Anne Rosellini worked on the script for two years, frequently traveling to the Pacific Northwest to “fact check,” to get input from people living off the grid. They would then incorporate some of that into the script.

The film offers fascinating vignettes, including a five-woman dance troupe, a 4-H Club presentation of rabbits and a beekeeper, as examples of a world that’s usually ignored in movies.

“Leave No Trace” was shot in chronological order, which rarely happens, mostly for financial reasons. “But it was such an asset for Ben and Thom as they built an emotional relationship,” says Granik.

Without giving away the plot, the father-daughter duo have two big scenes late in the film, an angry confrontation and then the final scene; the filmmaker says the chronological shooting helped the actors expose their raw emotions in the later scenes.

Asked if she considers the film to be political, Granik says: “No. I never think ‘How am I going to present my agenda here?’ But in the U.S., if you are depicting lives of people who are poor or hard-working, that is already political. As audiences, we don’t always feel comfortable about watching people who are in financial straits.

“Similarly, if you put a young woman in the film and don’t have a scene of her taking off her clothes, that can be seen as political: It’s a statement on the worthiness of women onscreen, beyond her physical attributes.”

She adds: “I feel very supported by cinephiles and filmgoers with this film.” When originally seeking funding, a common response was, “I don’t think so! How could we get traction with this film?” But Granik adds, “Every time this film finds an audience, it renews my faith. I think ‘Go forward, work hard, find another film!’ I’ve been surprised, relieved and pleased that it’s becoming more of a norm to embrace smaller stories and show up for them.”

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • Leave No Trace

    Debra Granik: An Oscar Insider With a Film About Outsiders

    Bleecker Street’s “Leave No Trace” is one of 2018’s notable film achievements: 100% critics approval on Rotten Tomatoes (207 fresh, 0 rotten), topical material (a veteran with PTSD, people hooked on pain medication), two excellent performances (Ben Foster and young Thomasin McKenzie), a woman director, Debra Granik, and Oscar buzz. What’s not to like? This [...]

  • Dave Bautista Dune

    Dave Bautista Joins Legendary's 'Dune' Reboot (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Bautista has joined Legendary’s “Dune” reboot starring Timothee Chalamet, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve is directing and is co-writing script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. Rebecca Ferguson is also on board. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film [...]

  • Roma Star is Born Handmaids Tale

    'Roma,' 'A Star Is Born,' 'Yellowstone' Among ASC Cinematography Nominees

    The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees in film and television for 2018. Film nominees included Alfonso Cuaron’s digital 65mm black-and-white lensing of his own “Roma,” Linus Sandgren’s multi-format work on Damien Chazelle’s moonshot drama “First Man,” Matthew Libatique for Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born,” Robbie Ryan for Yorgos Lanthimos’ “The Favourite” and Lukasz [...]

  • Danai Gurira Lupita Nyongo Michael B

    Golden Globes: 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

    The reason that the Golden Globes are often billed as Hollywood’s best party is that it’s really the only awards show that feels like a fun wedding with tons of celebrity guests. The 76th edition of the ceremony held on Sunday night included its share of left-field surprises — such as “Bohemian Rhapsody” winning best [...]

  • (Tony) VIGGO MORTENSEN and Dolores Vallelonga

    Writers Guild Awards Nominees Include 'A Star Is Born,' 'Green Book,' 'Roma'

    Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” has landed a Writers Guild of America nomination for original screenplay, along with Adam McKay’s “Vice,” Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade,” Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place,” and Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Currie’s “Green Book.” Adapted screenplay noms went to Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s “Black [...]

  • Sam Elliott Reflects on Career On

    Sam Elliott Reflects on His Career on Eve of Hands and Feet Imprint Ceremony

    It’s impossible to have any discussion about actor and icon Sam Elliott without mentioning That Voice. Simultaneously rough and smooth, like gravel coated in melted butter, that distinctive, husky sound seems to emanate not from Elliott’s throat, but his very soul. Filmmaker Brett Haley, who has made two recent films with Elliott, calls it “the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad