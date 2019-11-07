Film News Roundup: Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment Raises $60 Million

In today’s film news roundup, Dean Devlin raises funds, Jason Cassidy gets a promotion and Music Box buys Werner Herzog’s documentary about Bruce Chatwin.

FINANCING

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment has closed a $60 million syndicated corporate credit facility.

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is serving as the sole lead arranger and SunTrust Bank is the administrative agent.

The access to the funds in this facility will initially be used to finance the third season of “The Outpost” on The CW along with the first season of “Almost Paradise” that will air on WGN America in early spring of 2020. The recent acquisition of the international sales rights for the FilmRise library will also contribute to Electric’s continued growth of its worldwide sales and distribution arm.

PROMOTION

Focus Features marketing president Jason Cassidy has been promoted to the post of vice chairman.

Peter Kujawski will continue as chairman and Robert Walak remains president of Focus, overseeing the studio’s production and acquisitions. Cassidy continues to oversee marketing for the Universal-based specialty film label, which has recently released “Downton Abbey” and “Harriet.”

ACQUISITION

Music Box Films has acquired the U.S. rights to Werner Herzog’s documentary “Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin.”

The film centers on the creative and personal vision Herzog shared with Chatwin, the author of “In Patagonia” and a champion of the nomadic lifestyle.

When Chatwin was dying in 1989, he summoned Herzog to his side so they could watch “Herdsmen of the Sun,” Herzog’s film about tribesmen of the Sahara. As a parting gift, Chatwin gave Herzog the rucksack he’d carried on his travels around the world. Herzog carried the rucksack on his own journey, inspired by their shared passion for the nomadic life.

Music Box Films is planning a 2020 theatrical release followed by a release on home entertainment platforms.