×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dean-Charles Chapman on Shooting ‘1917’ in One Take, Skipping ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

When Dean-Charles Chapman first went to audition for World War I action drama “1917,” he wasn’t told it would be shot to look like one continuous take

“We never got to read a script, so I learnt just, like, four pages from this scene,” Chapman tells Variety. “It wasn’t until [director Sam Mendes] told me, personally, it was going to be a one-shot. And I was nervous, and it blew my mind.” 

Chapman plays Blake, one of two soldiers — the other, Schofield, played by George MacKay — tasked with delivering a message to 1,600 British soldiers at the height of the First World War. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott and Colin Firth. Director Mendes worked with longtime collaborator and cinematographer Roger Deakins on crafting the drama to unfold in real-time, bringing audiences into the trenches with Blake and Schofield. 

To properly prepare for tackling such a cinematic feat, Chapman read “The Western Front Diaries,” a collection of soldiers’ journal entries, where he stumbled upon one made written by his great-grandfather. He and the cast also rehearsed for six months, training with a military advisor from the British army, as well as with a personal trainer for lengthy scenes that had the actors sprinting, in character, for up to 10 minutes at a time. 

“So, I’d practically done the film a hundred million times before we even started shooting,” says Chapman. But even half a year’s worth of rehearsals didn’t quite adequately prepare him for being immersed in the practical sets of “1917”; Chapman says all the prep seemed to go away once he stepped on set, where lines were re-written on the fly and placements adjusted at the last minute. 

Suiting up for a historical drama is hardly something foreign to Chapman: He dons clunky armor as Thomas in Netflix’s “The King” and wore the crown — albeit temporarily — as Tommen Baratheon in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” 

While he says knows how the series ended, Chapman admits he lost interest once Tommen (spoiler alert) was killed off and has not yet watched the show’s final season. 

Like the rest of the “Game of Thrones” cast, Chapman has had his fair share of memorable fan encounters — like one who wanted to engage in fisticuffs after recognizing him as the youngest Baratheon. 

Chapman recalls, “He was like, ‘I really hate you. I want to punch you in the face’” And my mates were like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa.'” 

And don’t expect him to stop with the period dramas. 

“I would like to do a western. I’d like to go back farther into time,” says Chapman. “Wear a cowboy hat, ride a horse, shoot some people. I’d like that.”

More TV

  • Dua Lipa

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa Among 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Performers

    Green Day, Dan + Shay, Dua Lipa, Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Ava Max, Megan Thee Stallion, Anthony Ramos, Salt-N-Pepa and SHAED will perform on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” dick clark productions and ABC announced today. The broadcast will also feature Ciara as West Coast host, who said, [...]

  • NOBODY’S LOOKING

    Daniel Rezende on Netflix Brazilian Series ‘Nobody’s Looking’

    Having premiered on Netflix Nov. 22, “Nobody’s Looking” marks the first collaboration between Gullane and Netflix – their second, “Boca a Boca” is in development- and comes from a long list of new projects that the streaming giant has announced with it’s $87 Million investment in Brazilian content. The series embodies the streaming platform’s push [...]

  • Chuck LorreVariety Innovate Summit, Presented by

    Chuck Lorre Talks Streaming Vs. Broadcast, WGA-Agency Battle at Innovate Summit

    With “The Kominsky Method,” Chuck Lorre ventured out of his broadcast comedy comfort zone and took a leap into the world of streaming, an unknown quantity for him. During a keynote conversation at the Variety Innovate summit, held Thursday at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, Lorre talked about how making a show for a [...]

  • Jason Segel as Peter, Eve Lindley

    TV News Roundup: AMC Announces 'Dispatches From Elsewhere' Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, “Dispatches From Elsewhere” starring Jason Segel has been scheduled for a two-night premiere date and Netflix released a teaser for Season 2 of “You.” CASTINGS Briana Cuoco has been cast in HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant” in the recurring role of Cecilia. The series details the chilling story of a flight [...]

  • Supergirl -- "Crisis on Infinite Earths:

    'Arrowverse' Boss Breaks Down Journey to 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'

    It’s an event nearly 500 hours in the making when the “Arrowverse” and fellow CW superhero series “Black Lightning” collide in the five-part epic crossover event, “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Inspired by the iconic graphic novel by the same name, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” finds the “Arrowverse” heroes — including Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), The [...]

  • Rich Battista

    Imagine Entertainment CEO Rich Battista Exits After Less Than Four Months

    Rich Battista, the recently boarded chief executive of Imagine Entertainment, has exited his post at the production company after joining but a few months ago in August, Variety has learned. “Rich Battista has left Imagine Entertainment,” said Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, the founders of the company, in a joint statement. “We thank Rich for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad