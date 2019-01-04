‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘A Star Is Born,’ ‘Vice’ Among 2019 Artios Awards Film Nominees

“A Star Is Born,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “Vice,” “The Hate U Give,” and “Deadpool 2” are among the films nominated for the 34th annual Artios Awards from the Casting Society of America.

Simultaneous ceremonies will take place on both coasts on Thursday, Jan. 31, with the Los Angeles awards being held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Actress June Diane Raphael of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” and Paul Scheer of “Veep” and “Black Monday” will play host on the West Coast.

Industry veteran Laura Dern will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award, and in New York, Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond will receive Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. The Ulrich Dawson and Kritzer casting team will be honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award for outstanding casting, presented by Ryan Murphy of “Pose.” Casting directors Mike Fenton of “E.T.,” Joe Reich of “Knight Rider,” and Al Onorato of “Eye of the Tiger” will also be honored.

On the television side, nominees, which were announced in September, include Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and HBO’s “Barry.”

Here is the full list of comedy, drama, and animated feature film nominees:

Big Budget Comedy Feature

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” – Ellen Chenoweth, Jo Edna Boldin (Location

Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location

Associate)

“Deadpool 2” – Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Corinne Clark (Location Casting),

Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Yumi Takada (Location Casting), Nina

Henninger (Location Casting), Raylin Sabo (Associate)

“Game Night” – Rich Delia, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase

Paris (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate)

“Green Book” – Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas

Sullivan (Associate)

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe

(Associate), Sarah Trevis (UK Associate)

Big Budget Drama Feature

“A Star is Born” Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Raylin Sabo (Associate)

“Boy Erased” Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase

Paris (Location Casting), Shelby Cherniet (Associate)

“The Hate U Give” Yesi Ramirez, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting),

Chase Paris (Location Casting)

“Vice” Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

“Widows” Francine Maisler, Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal

(Location Casting), Amber Wakefield (Associate)

Studio or Independent Comedy Feature

“Book Club” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Avy Kaufman, Roya Semnanian

(Associate), Joey Montenarello (Associate)

“Crazy Rich Asians” Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

“Love, Simon” Denise Chamian, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting),

Chase Paris (Location Casting)

“Private Life” Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont (Associate)

“Sorry to Bother You” Eyde Belasco, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah

Kliban (Location Associate)

Studio or Independent Drama Feature

“Beautiful Boy” Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Associate)

“Ben is Back” Bernard Telsey

“BlacKkKlansman” Kim Taylor-Coleman

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Jennifer Euston, SJ Allocco (Associate)

“If Beale Street Could Talk” Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

Low Budget Comedy or Drama Feature

“A Private War” Jina Jay

“The Kindergarten Teacher” Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” Jessica Daniels

“Monsters and Men” Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

“Unsane” Carmen Cuba

Micro Budget Comedy or Drama Feature

“Billy Boy” Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer

“Dead Women Walking” Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate)

“Madeline’s Madeline” Stephanie Holbrook

“Searching” Lindsey Weissmueller, Mayank Bhatter (Associate)

“Unlovable” Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

Animation Feature

“Incredibles 2” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Isle of Dogs” Douglas Aibel

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

“Smallfoot” Ruth Lambert

The Zeitgeist Award

“A Quiet Place” Jodi Angstreich, Maribeth Fox, Laura Rosenthal

“Black Panther” Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B.

Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

“Bumblebee” Denise Chamian, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Robert

McGee (Additional Voice Casting), Ruth Lambert (Additional Voice Casting),

Beth Day (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” Fiona Weir

“Ready Player One” Ellen Lewis, Lucy Bevan, Kate Sprance (Associate)