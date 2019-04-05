You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

With Deadline Looming, Agents Ask Writers to Resume Talks

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Curt Merlo for Variety

With a deadline looming in less than 36 hours, Hollywood agents have rejected the most recent proposals from the Writers Guild of America and asked the scribes to resume talks.

Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, issued the request at midday Friday to WGA West executive director David Young.

“We received your latest proposal, which is identical in all material aspects to the last proposal that is unacceptable to us,” she said. “The time is long past for simply pushing paper across the table. Let us know when you and your committee are prepared to have a negotiation that addresses all of the outstanding issues.”

The WGA and ATA are in a standoff over the rules governing how WGA members are represented by agents. The two sides, which have not met since March 26, face a looming deadline of 12:01 am PT on Sunday, April 7, when the WGA’s agency franchise agreement expires.

At that point, the guild will require its 15,000 members to fire their agents if they have not signed the WGA’s new “Code of Conduct,” a scenario that’s been unnerving Hollywood in recent days. The WGA’s two key demands are included in the Code of Conduct — elimination of agency packaging fees in television and banning ownership interest in production companies owned by affiliates of CAA, WME, and UTA.

Related

The WGA’s membership backed up its leadership in recent voting with more than 95% support for the code, which goes into effect on Sunday. No major agencies have signed the code yet.

Speculation has arisen that the WGA will not negotiate until after Code of Conduct goes into effect, resulting in the mass firings of agents. The hope would be that smaller agents will then agree to the code since they would not be taking clients from one of the Big Four agencies.

“If an agency signs a client from CAA or WME at that point, it would no longer be poaching,” said an attorney who reps dozen of writers. “That would give the WGA some leverage in the negotiations with the ATA.”

Several sources have told Variety that many WGA members are privately expressing skepticism about the WGA’s leaders asserting that managers and lawyers can handle agenting duties once the agents are fired. The ATA has insisted that it’s illegal for managers and lawyers to act as agents in California.

Sources are also skeptical that the WGA will follow through on its repeated threats to file a lawsuit against CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners, alleging that the agencies are engaged in an illegal conflict of interest by acting as both agents and producers. Those sources note that filing such a lawsuit would be take a significant amount to time to resolve and be quite costly.

Power of Women

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

More TV

  • Aline-Brosh-McKenna Crazy Ex-Girlfriend BTS

    Listen: ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ EP Aline Brosh McKenna on Filming 'Intimate' Finale

    Welcome to “TV Take,” Variety’s television podcast. In this week’s episode, Variety senior features editor, TV Danielle Turchiano talks with Aline Brosh McKenna, executive producer of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” which ends its four-season run on April 5. With the finale looming, Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) is left to choose between three guys: one jerk, one “friend-zoned” guy, and [...]

  • Jonathan Nolan Lisa Joy

    Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy Exit Warner Bros. TV for Massive Overall Deal at Amazon

    Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are the latest high-profile creators to make the move to a streaming platform. Variety has learned that Nolan and Joy and their Kilter Films banner have signed a massive overall deal at Amazon, meaning the pair will exit their current deal with Warner Bros. Television. Sources say the new deal [...]

  • Claire Denis to Preside Cannes's Short

    Claire Denis to Preside Cannes's Short Films & Cinefondation Jury

    French director Claire Denis, who recently made her English-language debut with “High Life” starring Robert Pattinson, is to preside the Short Films and Cinéfondation Jury at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Denis will succeed Abderrahmane Sissako, Naomi Kawase, Cristian Mungiu and Bertrand Bonello. Denis and her jury will name the three prizes winners of the [...]

  • With Deadline Looming, Agents Ask Writers

    With Deadline Looming, Agents Ask Writers to Resume Talks

    With a deadline looming in less than 36 hours, Hollywood agents have rejected the most recent proposals from the Writers Guild of America and asked the scribes to resume talks. Karen Stuart, executive director of the Association of Talent Agents, issued the request at midday Friday to WGA West executive director David Young. “We received [...]

  • Christiane Amanpour Jeff Zucker

    Christiane Amanpour Warns Against Using 'Fake News' as Weapon Against Journalists

    CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour called out the dangers of powerful leaders using “fake news” as a weapon against journalists “who go toward danger” to challenge despots and others. Amanpour cited the shocking statistic that “deliberate targeting is the leading cause of death for journalists” as she was feted Friday at Variety’s Power of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad