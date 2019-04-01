Bill Murray, Adam Driver Fight Zombies in ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ Trailer

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloe Sevigny are bespectacled — and deadpan — small-town sheriff’s deputies battling an army of zombies in the first trailer for Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die.”

“In this peaceful town, on these quiet streets, something terrifying, something horrifying is coming,” a voiceover intones, followed by the town’s cafe getting invaded by the undead.

“This is really awful, maybe the worst thing I’ve ever seen,” Murray’s horrified deputy notes upon arriving on the scene.

Murray and Driver then investigate a gravesite that’s been disturbed at the local cemetery, with Driver concluding, “Oh, man, this isn’t going to end well.”

The trailer wraps with Driver leaning out of a moving sheriff’s cruiser and using a sword to behead a zombie, prompting Murray to compliment his swing and recall that he had played Minor League Baseball.

“A little Class A — it was a long time ago,” Driver explains.

Focus Features’ “The Dead Don’t Die” also stars Tilda Swinton as a mortician, Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, and Tom Waits.

The movie is written and directed by Jarmusch, and produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

Jarmusch and Murray previously worked together on 2003’s “Coffee and Cigarettes” and 2005’s “Broken Flowers.” Driver starred in Jarmusch’s most recent film, “Paterson.”

“The Dead Don’t Die” comes to life in theaters on June 14.