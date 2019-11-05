×

Da’Vine Joy Randolph on the ‘Responsibility’ of Her ‘Dolemite’ Role

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Da’Vine Joy Randolph did not know that she would be acting opposite Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite Is My Name” until her final audition for the film. At that point, she gave herself a time limit to fangirl out before ultimately nabbing the role. 

“I said to myself, ‘This is what we’re going to do: You’ve got two hours to take in that it is Eddie Murphy,’” Randolph tells Variety

Randolph plays Lady Reed to Murphy’s Rudy Ray Moore in the biopic, now streaming on Netflix. But while there’s plenty to draw from the real-life Moore — the comedian made famous for his blaxploitation films in the 1970s — Randolph had a harder time when researching Reed. 

“I was shocked and really disheartened to find that there was little to nothing on her,” says Randolph, adding that she feels a sense of responsibility in portraying the so-called “godmother of rap” as it will be the first time many people will hear of her. The real-life Reed appeared alongside Moore in his movies, debuting as Queen Bee in “Dolemite” in 1975. 

In one notable scene, Randolph’s Reed thanks Murphy’s Moore for including women like her on the big screen, a struggle that is personal for Randolph. 

“In many ways, I’m still searching for [that representation] myself,” she says, adding that it’s still a rarity for a woman of color over a size 10 to play a role that doesn’t make her body type a punchline or part of a stereotype. 

Randolph was nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for playing Oda Mae Brown in “Ghost the Musical,” a role originated by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1990 film “Ghost.” She has since branched out into TV and film roles but says she would like to return to Broadway one day. 

“I very much so want to. Number one, I will say I think they really need to improve and work on the pay for their actors because Broadway is some of the most difficult work,” Randolph says. “And what you get paid for is in no way fair. You’re basically giving up your life for art.”

The minimum salary a current Broadway actor makes is $2,168 per week, according to a representative for Actors’ Equity.

Randolph will next star in the Lee Daniels-directed “United States vs. Billie Holiday.” As far as reuniting with Murphy on the big screen, she says she would relish doing another installment of the “Beverly Hills Cop” series.

“Eddie, that’s what we’re doing, OK?” she says, laughing. “I need another job.”

More Film

  • Margot Robbie Christina Hodson

    Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson's Production Companies Team on Female Writer's Program

    Lucky Chap Entertainment and Hodson Exports have partnered to launch the Lucky Exports Pitch Program (LEPP). The new initiative has selected six female-identifying writers to participate in the program, in which they will each focus on developing their own idea for an original action feature film. The program will be run by Margot Robbie, Josey [...]

  • DOLEMITE IS MY NAME!, 2019, DOL_Unit_00486FD.psd

    Da'Vine Joy Randolph on the 'Responsibility' of Her 'Dolemite' Role

    Da’Vine Joy Randolph did not know that she would be acting opposite Eddie Murphy in “Dolemite Is My Name” until her final audition for the film. At that point, she gave herself a time limit to fangirl out before ultimately nabbing the role.  “I said to myself, ‘This is what we’re going to do: You’ve [...]

  • Christian Bale, Matt Damon Ford v

    Christian Bale on Losing 'Vice' Weight to Fit Into ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Race Cars

    After gaining 40-plus pounds to play Dick Cheney in last year’s “Vice,” Christian Bale knew he would need to lose considerable weight for his next role, champion racer Ken Miles, in Fox’s “Ford v Ferrari,” or the historical racing film would stall at the gate. “I had to get in the car,” Bale told Variety [...]

  • Free Solo

    Streamers Give the Documentary Field a Boost

    It’s been said that the golden age of nonfiction filmmaking is upon us. From “The Jinx” to “CitizenFour” to “Free Solo,” the documentary sector has exploded creatively and commercially in the past few years. Key to the docu spike has been Netflix’s decision to enter the arena in a big way — and with a [...]

  • Honeyland Documentary

    Documentaries Lead the Way for Gender Parity, but Challenges Remain

    Women may be the gatekeepers of the documentary arm of the entertainment industry, but this year marks the first time they have helmed the majority of awards season’s high-profile documentaries. The filmmakers include Irene Taylor Brodsky (“Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements”), Petra Costa (“The Edge of Democracy”), Lauren Greenfield (“The Kingmaker”), Barbara Kopple (“Desert [...]

  • Harry Shearer This is Spinal Tap

    Spinal Tap Creators and Universal Music Settle Copyright Dispute

    Harry Shearer, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Rob Reiner, the creators of the iconic mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap, have resolved their dispute with Universal Music Group regarding the film’s soundtrack recordings. According to the announcement, under the agreement Spinal Tap’s recordings will continue to be distributed through UMG, and “eventually the rights will be given to the creators. The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad