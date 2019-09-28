×
Film News Roundup: David Strathairn Joins Bradley Cooper in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

Dave McNary

In today’s film news roundup, David Straithairn gets cast as an alcoholic, “Parasite” gets a beer and the Other Israel Film Festival sets its opener and closer.
CASTING
David Strathairn is joining Bradley Cooper in Guillermo del Toro’s remake of the film noir  “Nightmare Alley” for Fox Searchlight.
The production is an adaptation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay. Tyrone Power starred in a 1947 film of the same name. Toni Collette, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett are also signed to star in “Nightmare Alley,” with Cooper playing a swindler who teams with a psychologist. Strathairn will play the alcoholic husband of Collette’s character, another mentalist.

Del Toro is directing the thriller and wrote the script with Kim Morgan. Shooting has been set for Toronto.

Strathairn most recently starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” He received an Academy Award nomination for portraying broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in the 2006 movie “Good Night and Good Luck.” Strathairn is repped by ICM Partners and Ryan Entertainment.

‘PARASITE’ BEER

Alamo Drafthouse and Boomtown Brewery are launching a limited edition beer inspired by South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite.”

“Bong Joon Hops” is available to patrons of Alamo Drafthouse LA and will be available in San Francisco beginning on Oct. 1. The beer is a dry-hopped IPA with notes of peach flavors from the blend of Loral, Ekuanot, and Cascade hops.

“Peaches are prominent in ‘Parasite’ and Boomtown was able to get a major amount of stonefruit notes from their blend of hops,” said John Gross, Director of Beer at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. “The beer came out stellar on its own, but honestly, it tastes war better while watching the movie, with each sip a proverbial toast in Bong Joon Ho’s direction.”

The dark comedy won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and will open in North America on Oct. 11 through Neon.

FILM FESTIVAL

The 13th annual Other Israel Film Festival will open at the on Nov. 14 with the documentary “Advocate” at the Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan.

“Advocate” is a look at the life and work of Jewish-Israeli lawyer Lea Tsemel, who has specialized in representing political prisoners for nearly 50 years. The film by Philippe Bellaiche and Rachel Leah Jones was an official selection at the Sundance Film Festival.

The closing night film on Nov. 21 will be “Screwdriver,” Bassam Jarbawi’s debut narrative feature, about a Palestinian man who struggles to cope with the consequences of his imprisonment and adjust to modern life after returning home from a 15-year sentence in an Israeli prison.

 

