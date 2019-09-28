Film News Roundup: David Strathairn Joins Bradley Cooper in Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

Del Toro is directing the thriller and wrote the script with Kim Morgan. Shooting has been set for Toronto. Strathairn most recently starred in “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” He received an Academy Award nomination for portraying broadcast journalist Edward R. Murrow in the 2006 movie “Good Night and Good Luck.” Strathairn is repped by ICM Partners and Ryan Entertainment. ‘PARASITE’ BEER

Alamo Drafthouse and Boomtown Brewery are launching a limited edition beer inspired by South Korean film director Bong Joon Ho’s film “Parasite.”

“Bong Joon Hops” is available to patrons of Alamo Drafthouse LA and will be available in San Francisco beginning on Oct. 1. The beer is a dry-hopped IPA with notes of peach flavors from the blend of Loral, Ekuanot, and Cascade hops.

“Peaches are prominent in ‘Parasite’ and Boomtown was able to get a major amount of stonefruit notes from their blend of hops,” said John Gross, Director of Beer at Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas. “The beer came out stellar on its own, but honestly, it tastes war better while watching the movie, with each sip a proverbial toast in Bong Joon Ho’s direction.”

The dark comedy won the Palme D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and will open in North America on Oct. 11 through Neon.