David Slade to Direct Anton’s Psychological Thriller ‘Come Closer’ (EXCLUSIVE)

David Slade, director of “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” “Hard Candy” and “American Gods,” is attached to direct the upcoming thriller “Come Closer.” The film will be produced by Academy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Michael London (“Sideways,” “The Visitor,” “Milk”).

Based on the novel of the same name, and written by the novel’s author Sara Gran (“Berlin Station,” “Southland”), “Come Closer” follows a young architect who may be the victim of a demonic possession, or simply may be losing her mind. It will be fully financed and executive produced by Anton, which will also handle worldwide sales.

Recently appointed as EVP of acquisitions & co-productions in one of multiple recent growth moves at Anton, John Zois negotiated the deal and will oversee “Come Closer.”

Slade most recently directed “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” for Netflix. He made his feature film debut with “Hard Candy,” starring Patrick Wilson, Ellen Page and Sandra Oh, then directed “30 Days of Night,” with Josh Hartnett and Melissa George and “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse,” which earned $698 million worldwide. He has also directed episodes of “American Gods” and “Hannibal.”

Related Federation Entertainment Raises $18.4 Million to Expand in Key International Markets (EXCLUSIVE) Federation Entertainment, Anton Strike Slate Financing Deal

Gran has written for TV shows “Berlin Station” and “Southland.” Published in 2003 to overwhelming critical applause, “Come Closer” is one of Gran’s six novels to date, most recently “The Infinite Blacktop.”

Producer of “Farming,” with Kate Beckinsale, directed by Adele Akinnuoye-Agbaje, which premiered at the 2018 Toronto Intl. Film Festival, London won a Golden Globe in the comedy category for Alexander Payne’s “Sideways.” He is currently working on Showtime’s Golden Globe nominated “SMILF,” Sy Fy’s “The Magicians” and FX’s “Snowfall.”

Slade is represented by UTA, Anomymous and Cassarotto Ramsay in the U.K. gran by WME, Manage-ment and the Nord Group, London by WME.

Founded by Sebastien Reybaud in 2011, Anton first made by bringing slate financing to Europe, co-financing a highly successful portfolio of Studiocanal international productions including “Non-Stop,” the “Paddington” franchise and “Shaun the Sheep.”

Moving into fully financing and often the world sales of a select number of international production per year. focusing largely in family entertainment and genre, Anton moved waves at this month’s Berlin Film Festival announcing the casting of Gerard Butler on the STX-sold “Greenland,” one of the biggest propositions at Berlin’s European Film Market.

Upcoming projects include “The Night House” with Rebecca Hal, a buzz project at Berlin, “Naked Singularity,” starring John Boyega; and “Fireheart,” from the producers of “Leap!,” one of the best-selling animated features at the Cannes Festival market last year.

TV titles backed by Anton take in recent BBC hit “McMafia” and the upcoming adaptation of Philip Pullman’s “His Dark Materials” for HB, starring James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson and directed by Tom Hooper.