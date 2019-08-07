David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rubin, whose 100-plus film credits include “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey.

Also elected by the board of governors on Tuesday night were chairs Mark Johnson of the Finance Committee and Bonnie Arnold for the Membership and Governance Committee.

Re-elected were Lois Burwell (Awards and Events Committee), Sid Ganis (Museum Committee), Larry Karaszewski (Preservation and History Committee) and Nancy Utley (Education and Outreach Committee).

Rubin, who won the casting Emmy for limited series in 2017 for “Big Little Lies” and “Game Change” in 2012, has been governor of the film Academy’s Casting Directors Branch for the past six years.