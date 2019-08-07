×

David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

By
Stuart Oldham

Editor, Variety.com

Stuart's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Rubin, winner of the award for outstanding casting for a limited series, movie or special for "Big Little Lies", attends night two of the Television Academy's 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater, in Los AngelesTelevision Academy's 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Backstage and Audience - Night 2, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Sep 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Rubin, whose 100-plus film credits include “The English Patient,” “Get Shorty,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey.

Also elected by the board of governors on Tuesday night were chairs Mark Johnson of the Finance Committee and Bonnie Arnold for the Membership and Governance Committee.

Re-elected were Lois Burwell (Awards and Events Committee), Sid Ganis (Museum Committee), Larry Karaszewski (Preservation and History Committee) and Nancy Utley (Education and Outreach Committee).

Rubin, who won the casting Emmy for limited series in 2017 for “Big Little Lies” and “Game Change” in 2012, has been governor of the film Academy’s Casting Directors Branch for the past six years.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • David Rubin, winner of the award

    David Rubin Elected President of the Motion Picture Academy

    Veteran casting director David Rubin has been elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Rubin, whose 100 film credits include “The English Patient,” “Shakespeare in Love,” and “Men in Black,” is the first casting director to assume the role. He replaces outgoing Academy president John Bailey. Also elected by the board [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the second week in a row with “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.” Ads placed for the action film had an estimated media value [...]

  • The Father's Shadow review

    Film Review: 'The Father's Shadow'

    Brazilian “The Father’s Shadow” is one of those occasional arthouse quasi-horror films, like “The Spirit of the Beehive” or Aussie “Celia,” in which the supernatural elements seem a poetical extension of a child protagonist’s distress at the inexplicable realities of the adult world. Recipient of a special jury prize (as well as an acting nod [...]

  • Steve Coogan

    Film News Roundup: Steve Coogan Selected for Charlie Chaplin Award From BAFTA LA

    In today’s film news roundup, Steve Coogan will receive the Charlie Chaplin award, Aaron Eckhart and Marisa Coughlan get cast and Swiss thriller “The Innocent” gets a US release. AWARD Steve Coogan has been selected as the recipient of the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy from the British Academy of Film and [...]

  • Sator review

    Film Review: 'Sator'

    On-screen credits aside, nothing about “Sator” suggests it’s a practically one-man movie. Which makes it all the more impressive that writer-director Jordan Graham performed nearly every nonacting task on this first feature, including building the rustic cabin that his protagonist lives in. Stripped-down in an aesthetically refined way, this cryptic occult drama may be more [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Three Writers Guild Candidates Drop Out of Election Contest

    A trio of candidates for the Writers Guild of America West’s board have dropped out of the race in order to support the guild’s hardline stance on Hollywood agents. Rob Forman, Ed Herro and Chris Roessner all announced Tuesday that they had withdrawn from the contest. The three dropouts mean that there are now 18 [...]

  • Bliss review

    Film Review: 'Bliss'

    Joe Begos has cited Gaspar Noé as a celluloid role model. But he may have outdone the Gallic sensationalist with his third feature, which actually does the piling-druggy-excess-upon-excess thing better than Noé’s own psychotropic nightmares “Enter the Void” and “Climax.” An adventuresome step up from Begos’ somewhat more conventional prior horror outings (“Almost Human,” “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad