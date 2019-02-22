David Oyelowo Joins the Cast of Sony’s ‘Peter Rabbit’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo is set to join the cast of Sony Pictures’ “Peter Rabbit 2,” the live-action hybrid sequel to the 2018 family hit, sources tell Variety.

He joins Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson, who are returning from the first film, as is James Corden in the voice of the mischievous Peter Rabbit. Writer-director Will Gluck is back at the helm of the sequel, and is also producing through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner, along with Animal Logic’s Zareh Nalbandian. The screenplay is by Gluck and Patrick Burleigh.

Plot details are vague other than it following the adventures of Peter as he continues to stir up trouble with his fellow furry friends. It is also unknown who Oyelowo will be playing, but it will be a live-action role like Gleeson and Byrne’s.

The first “Peter Rabbit” film was a hit globally, taking in over $350 million worldwide, including $115 million domestically. It became Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film outside of the James Bond franchise ever in the U.K.

The pic will be released domestically on Feb. 7, 2020.

Oyelowo most recently had a leading role in the BBC and PBS Masterpiece six-part adaptation of “Les Miserables,” on which he also serves as executive producer. The drama is set to premiere on PBS on April 14. He is also producing, through his Yoruba Saxon banner, and starring opposite Angelina Jolie in the fantasy adventure “Come Away.”

He also has “Relive,” the latest from Blumhouse Productions, which recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate, and CAA.