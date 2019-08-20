David Oyelowo Joins George Clooney in ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

David Oyelowo is in final negotiations to join George Clooney in Netflix’s untitled adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel “Good Morning, Midnight,” sources tell Variety.

Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler are also on board, with Clooney set to helm the pic — his first feature film directing gig since 2017’s “Suburbicon.” “The Revenant” screenwriter Mark L. Smith penned the script.

The post-apocalyptic tale follows the parallel stories of Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut on board the Aether spacecraft, which is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship. Oyelowo’s role is being kept under wraps.

Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures’ Grant Heslov will produce alongside Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment, who sourced the material. Production is expected to start in October.

Oyelowo most recently had a leading role in the BBC and PBS Masterpiece six-part adaptation of “Les Miserables,” on which he also serves as executive producer. The drama is set to premiere on PBS on April 14. He is also producing, through his Yoruba Saxon banner, and starring opposite Angelina Jolie in the fantasy adventure “Come Away.”

Other recent credits include directing “The Water Man” for Harpo Films and appearing in the upcoming “Peter Rabbit 2.” He is repped by Hamilton Hodell, Inphenate, and CAA.