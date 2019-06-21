×
Writers Guild of America West President David Goodman Running Unopposed for Second Term

Dave McNary

David Goodman
David A. Goodman is running unopposed for a second two-year term as president of the Writers Guild of America West.

Goodman, who has become the public voice of the guild during its bitter standoff with Hollywood agents, also ran unopposed in 2017 when he succeeded Howard Rodman in the post.

The WGA West announced Friday that its negotiating committee had sought a second unidentified candidate for the presidency but that person opted not to run. Goodman could still face opposition if another candidate opts to run by petition, which would require submission of 25 member signatures by July 23.

Goodman served as executive producer of Seth MacFarlane’s “Family Guy” between 2005 and 2012. He broke into the business in 1986 as a story editor on “The Golden Girls” and has writing and producing credits on “Enterprise,” “American Dad,” “Allen Gregory,” “Futurama,” “Babes,” and “Stark Raving Mad.”

The WGA standoff with agents appears to have no end in sight. Goodman announced earlier this week that the guild has called off negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents in favor of pursuing individual talks with nine top agencies as it enforces a total ban on packaging fees and affiliated production for agents representing guild members.

Election results will be announced on Sept. 16. The WGA West represents about 9,000 members.

Current vice president Marjorie David has been chosen by the nominating committee as a candidate for re-election with “Jaws” writer and longtime WGA activist Carl Gottlieb also nominated. Secretary-treausurer Aaron Mendelsohn is not seeking re-election with Michelle Mulroney and Evette Vargas seeking the post.

The board’s nominating committee also nominated incumbents Angelina Burnett, Nicole Yorkin, Luvh Rakhe, and Meredith Stiehm for the eight open board seats along with Rasheed Newson, Liz Alper, Ashley Edward Miller, Joshua Hale Fialkov, Dante W. Harper, Robb Chavis, Chris Roessner, Zoe Marshall, Craig Mazin, Rob Forman, Mike Mariano and Ayelet Waldman.

Stiehm is one of eight named plaintiff in the guild’s suit, filed April 17, against the Big 4 talent agencies. Mulroney, Burnett and Yorkin are members of the WGA negotiating committee with the agencies.

The WGA West’s Candidates Night forum, where Guild members may meet and pose questions to the candidates, will be held on Aug. 28 at WGA West headquarters.

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon is running unopposed for re-election to the presidency of the Writers Guild of America East.

