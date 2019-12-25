×
David Foster, Producer of 'The Getaway' and 'The Thing,' Dies at 90

Pat Saperstein

David Foster
Prolific movie producer David Foster, who collaborated with Steve McQueen on “The Getaway” and shepherded Robert Altman’s “McCabe and Mrs. Miller,” died Monday in Los Angeles. He was 90.

Foster started in the business as a publicist representing McQueen along with Peter Sellers, Richard Attenborough, Shirley MacLaine, Andy Williams and Sonny and Cher.

He left publicity and partnered with Mitchell Brower, where their first production was acclaimed 1971 Western “McCabe and Mrs. Miller.” Warren Beatty and Julie Christie starred, with Christie netting an Oscar nom.

In 1972, he produced Sam Peckinpah’s “The Getaway” in collaboration with McQueen and Ali McGraw. It became one of Peckinpah’s most financially successful films.

Foster partnered with “The Graduate” producer Larry Turman in 1974. The Turman Foster Company started out with “The Drowning Pool,” starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, and continued with “Heroes,” John Carpenter’s “The Thing,” “Running Scared,” 1994’s reboot of “The Getaway” and “The River Wild.”

Foster continued producing into the 2000s with films including “The Mask of Zorro,” “Collateral Damage” and the 2011 remake of “The Thing.” He also produced the 2005 remake of “The Fog,” “Hart’s War,” as well as “Short Circuit” and “Short Circuit 2.”

An avid fan of the USC Trojans and the Apple Pan, he was an enthusiastic mentor to many in the business.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Foster moved to La Jolla and then Los Angeles with his family. He served in the Korean War and became the head speech writer for General “Iron Mike” Daniels in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jackie Pattiz, sons Gary, a producer; Greg, former Imax CEO; and Tim, daughter-in-laws Lisa and Marci and grandchildren Daryn, Drew, Kayla, Jackson and Lucas.

His funeral is set for Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Park.

Donations may be made to the Jewish Home for the Aging.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

