David Fincher, Gary Oldman Team for Netflix Biopic on ‘Citizen Kane’ Screenwriter

David Fincher has signed on to direct his first feature film since 2014, a biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role.

The film, titled “Mank,” is based on a script by Fincher’s late father, Jack, who had penned the script prior to his death in 2003.

Specific plot details are vague, but sources say the story will follow Mankiewicz’s tumultuous development of the script for “Citizen Kane” — which would go on to be considered one of the best films of all time — alongside director Orson Welles. Despite the film’s critical success, the script was the only part of the film to win an Oscar.

Fincher will produce alongside producing partner Cean Chaffin and Douglas Urbanski.

“Mank” marks Fincher’s first feature since Fox’s “Gone Girl” starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike. Fincher has primarily worked in television since “Gone Girl,” partnering with Netflix to direct shows such as “House of Cards,” “Mindhunter” and “Love, Death & Robots.”

Oldman, who won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in “The Darkest Hour” last year, has been busy shooting several films including Steven Sodebergh’s “The Laundromat,” which is also at Netflix; “The Woman in the Window” and “The Courier.” He is repped by APA and Douglas Management.