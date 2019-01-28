‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’ Documentary Sells to Sony Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has bought the North American rights to the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” in a deal in the low seven figures.

The film, which premiered on Jan. 26 at the Sundance Film Festival, is produced by Cameron Crowe and directed by A.J. Eaton in his feature directing debut. It includes interviews by Eaton and Crowe (“Almost Famous”) with Crosby about his career, which dates back to the Byrds in the 1960s and the formation of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, along with archival footage.

“Remember My Name” also includes Crosby’s discussion of his health issues, which have included at least two heart attacks and a liver transplant. “Addiction takes you over, like fire takes over a burning building,” he observes at one point.

Crosby, 77, has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice as a member of the Byrds and of CSNY. He wrote or co-wrote “Why” and “Eight Miles High” with the Byrds and “Guinnevere,” “Wooden Ships,” “Shadow Captain,” and “In My Dreams” with Crosby, Stills and Nash. The movie is competing in the U.S. documentary competition at Sundance.

The movie is a co-production between BMG, James Keach’s PCH Films, and Crowe’s Vinyl Films. Michele Farinola and Greg Mariotti produce with Crowe, and the exec producers are BMG’s Kathy Rivkin Daum, Justus Haerder, Keach, Jill Mazursky, and Norm Waitt. CAA Media Finance sold the film on behalf of BMG and the filmmakers. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.