×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Reimagining of Cronenberg’s ‘Rabid’ Catches International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lon Haber

Rabid,” a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1977 movie, has scared up sales to a host of major territories.

Film Mode Entertainment has inked deals for the Soska Sisters-directed horror with 101 Films in the U.K., Eagle in the Middle East, A71 in Canada, Fox in Asia, Splendid Film in Germany and Benelux, and Vertex Partners in the CIS region.

The movie stars Laura Vandervoort (“Jigsaw”) and CM Punk. 101 Films and Film Mode Entertainment are co-representing the rest of the world and are at in Berlin continuing the sales effort.

The original “Rabid” was an early film of Cronenberg’s. It starred Marilyn Chambers as a woman injured in a motorcycle accident who undergoes a surgical operation and develops a stinger used to feed on people’s blood.

“The Soska Sisters have reinforced their talent with their vision of ‘Rabid,’ said Film Mode Entertainment president Clay Epstein. “Distributors are going to love their commercial approach and unique twist to the story.”

The film is produced by Back 40 Pictures with Telefilm Canada, Ontario Media Development Corporation and London-based Media Finance Capital.

Filmode has also sold sci-fi movie “Project Ithaca” to several buyers including Saban films for the U.S., Broadmedia Studios in Japan, Eagle Films in The Middle East, Fox Asia and JoyNCinema in South Korea.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • Alexander Payne

    Alexander Payne and Gary Sanchez Productions Team on His Next Film 'The Menu' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Alexander Payne has found his next feature, as the “Sideways” and “The Descendants” filmmaker is attached to direct the comedic horror-thriller “The Menu” with Gary Sanchez Productions. Will Tracy and Seth Reiss penned the script with Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, and Betsy Koch producing under the Gary Sanchez banner. The pic is set in the [...]

  • Liam NeesonGolden Camera Awards, Hamburg, Germany

    What Liam Neeson's Racial Comments Mean for His Upcoming Films and Future Job Prospects

    As debate continues to rage over Liam Neeson’s racially-charged remarks, many in Hollywood are wondering anxiously what the fallout might mean for his upcoming films and the future of his career. Some observers even think the interview could permanently damage his career. After he shared this week that, decades ago, a close friend revealed she was [...]

  • Isabel Coixet Sets ‘Snow in Benidorm’

    Isabel Coixet Lines Up ‘Snow in Benidorm’ with the Almodovars' El Deseo (EXCLUSIVE)

    Isabel Coixet is making feature film “Snow in Benidorm” with Pedro and Agustin Almodovar’s shingle El Deseo. The story is about the British and Spanish communities in the titular seaside resort. Coixet is a Berlinale regular, having served on the jury; her feature “The Bookshop” screened in the Special Section last year. This time out, [...]

  • Reimagining of Cronenberg’s ‘Rabid’ Catches Sales

    Reimagining of Cronenberg’s ‘Rabid’ Catches International Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Rabid,” a modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1977 movie, has scared up sales to a host of major territories. Film Mode Entertainment has inked deals for the Soska Sisters-directed horror with 101 Films in the U.K., Eagle in the Middle East, A71 in Canada, Fox in Asia, Splendid Film in Germany and Benelux, and Vertex [...]

  • Maisie Williams

    'Game of Thrones' Star Maisie Williams Joins Thriller 'The Owners'

    “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams is coming on board the 1990s-set thriller “The Owners,” directed by Julius Berg from a screenplay by Berg and Matthieu Gompel. “The Owners” is based on a comic book from the artist Herrmann and written by Yves H. The film is produced by Alain de la Mata at U.K.-based [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Remembering Five-Time Oscar Nominee Albert Finney, Who Played Iconic Roles With a Wink

    Albert Finney was not yet 50 when he earned his third Oscar nomination playing a volatile ball of ego and insecurity in Ronald Harwood’s brilliant backstage drama “The Dresser.” At one point, the character — a high-maintenance Shakespearean stage actor slowly collapsing in upon himself like some kind of dying sun — bellows, “I can’t [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad