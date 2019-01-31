Johnny Flynn to Play David Bowie in ‘Stardust,’ Marc Maron also Attached

Johnny Flynn (“Beast”) will play a young David Bowie in “Stardust,” a film about the rock star’s first visit to the U.S. in 1971.

Flynn is coming off a run in London’s West End, playing opposite Kit Harrington (“Game of Thrones”) in Sam Shepherd’s “True West.” In “Stardust” Jena Malone (“Vice”) will play his then wife Angie. Marc Maron (“Glow”) is also on board and will play his record company publicist.

Christopher Bell (“The Last Czars”) is writing the script and Gabriel Range (“I Am Slave”) will direct. Principal photography commences in June. London-based Salon Pictures is producing. Christopher Figg of Piccadilly Pictures is co-financing.

Fabien Westerhoff’s Film Constellation has worldwide rights and will introduce the film to buyers at the EFM in Berlin in Feb.

The shape-changing rock star is also the subject of a new Francis Whatley feature-documentary that will air in the BBC in the U.K. The producers of “Stardust” said that the film will chart Bowie’s trans-Atlantic trip, which “inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust.”

Flynn will next be seen in Working Title’s upcoming Jane Austen adaptation “Emma” with Anya Taylor-Joy. He has recently been on British screens in “Les Miserables,” which will run on Masterpiece in the U.S.