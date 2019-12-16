×
David Ayer to Write and Direct ‘The Dirty Dozen’ Remake

Justin Kroll

David Ayer
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Warner Bros. is reteaming with “Suicide Squad” director David Ayer on a contemporary remake of the classic war pic “The Dirty Dozen.” Ayer will write and direct a retelling the 1967 World War II film.

Simon Kinberg is producing the pic.

The original 1967 war film was helmed by Robert Aldrich and had an all-star ensemble that included Lee Marvin, Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber and Donald Sutherland. Based on the E.M. Nathanson novel, The film followed a top-secret mission done before the Normandy Invasion, where a group of hardened Army prisoners were trained to conduct a suicide mission, to stage an assault on a chateau in Brittany where dozens of high-ranking German officers are meeting.

The movie will be set in the present with a similar storyline of the original that focuses on a rag-tag group of soldiers.

Ayer and Warner Bros. most recently worked together on the first “Suicide Squad” pic, which went on to earn more then $750 million worldwide. Since then Ayer helmed the Netflix thriller “Bright,” which reunited him with his “Suicide Squad” star Will Smith. Netflix immediately put a sequel into development.

He most recently directed the thriller “The Tax Collector,” which reteamed him with “Fury” star Shia LaBeouf. Ayer is repped by WME.

