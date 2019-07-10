×

Dave Bautista’s STX Comedy ‘My Spy’ Pushed to 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
My Spy
CREDIT: Michael Gibson/STXfilms

Dave Bautista’s action comedy “My Spy” has been moved off of its August 23 release date, numerous individuals familiar with the film’s studio, STX Films, told Variety.

The family-centric tale about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick is seeking a new date in the first quarter of 2020. It could open as early as January, one of the insiders said. An STX spokesperson had no comment.

Footage from the project, which is directed by Peter Segal (“Second Act,” “The Longest Yard”), played well to movie theater owners at CinemaCon in April, and drew comparisons to the Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Kindergarten Cop.” Producers and the studio are said to have full faith in the film but wanted some time between this and the buddy comedy “Stuber,” which opens Friday and also co-stars Bautista.

STX is trying to find its footing after a material loss of tens of millions on the original animated franchise hopeful “UglyDolls,” which has only grossed $20 million at the U.S. box office on a $45 million budget with a marketing spend of around the same. The company has also seen the departure of executives in recent weeks, including COO Tom McGrath and top marketing exec and franchise overseer Oren Aviv.

“My Spy” is a project much closer to the vision the studio declared when it was formed by Bob Simmonds in 2014, who runs the shop in step with motion picture group chief Adam Fogelson, in that it’s a lean-budgeted and star-driven project.

With this film off the schedule for August, September is a month the industry will watch closely for STX as it releases the starriest titles on its slate: “Hustlers,” a film about strippers who take on toxic Wall Street men with Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B., and “21 Bridges,” a crime film starring “Black Panther” lead Chadwick Boseman from producers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More Film

  • My Spy

    Dave Bautista's STX Comedy 'My Spy' Pushed to 2020 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dave Bautista’s action comedy “My Spy” has been moved off of its August 23 release date, numerous individuals familiar with the film’s studio, STX Films, told Variety. The family-centric tale about a hardened CIA operative and his unlikely 9-year-old sidekick is seeking a new date in the first quarter of 2020. It could open as [...]

  • Storm Reid The Suicide Squad

    Storm Reid Eyed to Play Idris Elba's Daughter in 'The Suicide Squad'

    Storm Reid, who starred in “A Wrinkle in Time,” is being eyed for the cast of Warner Bros.’ “The Suicide Squad” as the daughter of Idris Elba’s character. Warner Bros. had no comment. James Gunn is directing the sequel to “Suicide Squad,” the 2016 feature based on the DC Comics anti-heroes. Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, [...]

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Freddie Jones, Actor in 'The Elephant Man,' Dies at 91

    Freddie Jones, the British actor who over a nearly 70-year career played such memorable roles as the sadistic freakshow owner in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” died July 9 in the U.K., according to numerous British media reports. He was 91. The father of actor Toby Jones, he had more recently been appearing on British [...]

  • David Fincher Gary Oldman Herman Mankiewicz

    David Fincher, Gary Oldman Team for Netflix Biopic on 'Citizen Kane' Screenwriter

    David Fincher has signed on to direct his first feature film since 2014, a biopic revolving around “Citizen Kane” screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, with Gary Oldman tapped to play the titular role. The film, titled “Mank,” is based on a script by Fincher’s late father, Jack, who had penned the script prior to his death in [...]

  • Queen and Slim

    'Queen & Slim' First Look, Motown Panel With Valerie Jarrett Highlight Essence Festival Events

    Universal Pictures hosted an exclusive preview event at Essence Festival Saturday to screen the first twelve minutes of “Queen & Slim,” the hotly anticipated film written by Lena Waithe and directed  by Melina Matsoukas, known for her visionary work with Beyoncé (“Lemonade,” “Formation”) and “Insecure.” Held at the historic Gallier Hall in New Orleans, the [...]

  • The Farewell Movie

    Meet Zhao Shuzhen, the Breakout Star of ‘The Farewell’

    One of the biggest breakthrough performances of the year comes in an unexpected package; the Sundance Film Festival favorite “The Farewell” introduces audiences to 75-year-old Chinese actress Zhao Shuzhen in her dazzling American film debut. “I’m so lucky,” Shuzhen says via translator in an interview with Variety. It’s a word she uses frequently, and precisely [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad