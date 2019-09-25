×

‘Daughter of Rage’ Sweeps San Sebastian Co-Production Forum Awards

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daughter of Rage
CREDIT: SSIFF

SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Already backed by a four-way production partnership spanning Nicaragua, Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany, Nicaraguan Laura Baumeister’s stirring feature debut project “Daughter of Rage” swept three of the four prizes on offer at San Sebastian’s 8th Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum, which wrapped Wednesday night.

The other big prize of the night, a Films in Progress Prize for  San Sebastian’s pix-on-post competition, went to another alumna of Mexico’s Centro de Capacitación Cinematográfica (CCC) film school, Fernanda Valadez for “Non Distinguishing Features.” an extraordinary achievement for an already celebrated institution.

The trio of trophies – Best Project Award, an Efads-Caaci Grant, and Artekino Intl. Prize – for “Daughter of Rage” mark further recognition for a movie project whose combination of mother-daughter story and social-issue drama has won development backing from the Hubert Bals, HB Minority Europe, Ibermedia funds.It also garnered a Woulter Barendrecht Award at the Rotterdam Festival.

Related

Also written by Laura Baumeister, “Daughter of Rage” (“La hija de todas las rabias”) turns on 11-year-old María, who seethes with rage at her mother’s abandonment of her at a garbage dump in Managua, Nicaragua’s capital.

Joining a gang of other abandoned children who work at the dump’s recycling factory in return for food and water, she sets out find her mother crossing a city rocked by violent protests.

The rubbish dump works as a microcosm for Nicaragua’s society at large, an ecological disaster on the banks of the country’s biggest lake and a mark of political disorder and sexism. Reacting to her screenplay, “some people have objected that a mother never abandons her child, but nobody’s said that about a father,” Baumeister commented to Variety.

“Daughter of Rage” has a daughter searching for her mother; “Non Distinguishing Features” has a mother searching for her son, missing en route to the U.S.-Mexico border. Produced by Corpulenta Producciones and Jack Zagha’s Avanti Pictures, also based in Mexico City, it is directed by Mexican Valadez, who produced “The Darkest Days of Us,” directed by Astrid Romero. Here Romero returns the favor, producing “Non Distinguishing Features.”

Presented at 2019’s Berlinale Talents, “Non Distinguishing Features” follows the mother ,Magdalena, who while searching for her son, instead, meets Miguel, recently deported from the U.S., eager to be reunited with his mother in Mexico, a country he hardly now recognizes.

The title is symbolic. “I wanted to comment on the wave of violence and crimes in Mexico which affects everyone. In this situation, Mexicans are indistinguishable, only recognized by the people who love them,” Valadez told Variety.

San Sebastian’s 2019 Forum awards also marked a major victory for women with “Daughter of Rage” set up as a co-production between Rossana Baumeister at Nicaragua’s Felipa Films, Martha Orozco at Mexico’s MartFilms, Christine Anderson at Dutch production house Halal and HeimatFilm’s Bettina Brokemper in Germany, meaning that seven out of the eight directors or producers of the two big winners on Wednesday night are women.

The women producers’ support “happened organically. It was women who approached us at festivals, saying they wanted to be on board,” said Baumeister.

Both “Daughter of Rage” and “Non Distinguishing Features” are also broken family dramas. Nicaragua is one of the countries with the highest rate of single mothers in all Latin America, according to Baumeister.

Of other industry prizes, a Kosovo-France-North Macedonia- Italy co-production, “Andromeda Galaxy,” from Kosovo’s More Raça, took both prizes at Glocal in Focus, a pix-in-post strand dedicated to films in non-major European languages. It tracks an out-of-work middle-aged man who decides to sell a kidney to fund a move to western Europe.

Juan Sebastian Torres’ “Almamula,” lead produced by Paris-based Tu Vas Voir, one of San Sebastian’s most frequent Forum and Films in Progress winners, walked off with the Forum’s Eurimages Development Co-production Award. It turns on Nino, aged 12, who is assaulted for being homosexual. Moved by guilt and shame, he’ll do everything to attract the Almamula: a creature that, legend has it, captures forever those who commit an impure sexual act. Tu Va Voir’s Pilar Peredo produces.

Brazil-based Michael Wahrmann’s “Painless” – a social-issue genre movie whose co-writers include notable young talents such as Argentina’s Alejandro Fadel and Brazil’s Gabriela Amaral de Almeida – won the REC Grabaketa Estudios Post-Production Award at San Sebastian’s burgeoning  Ikusmira Berriak residency program.

SAN SEBASTIAN 2019 INDUSTRY AWARDS

ZINEMALDIA STARTUP CHALLENGE

ZINEMALDIA STARTUP CHALLENGE AWARD

Largo Film, S.A., (Switzerland)

IKUSMIRA BERRIAK AWARDS

REC GRABAKETA AWARD / POST-PRODUCTION AWARD

“Sem Dor,” (Michael Wahrmann, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina)

GLOCAL IN PROGRESS

GLOCAL IN PROGRESS INDUSTRY AWARD

“Andromeda Galaxy” (More Raça, Kosovo, France, North Macedonia, Italy)

GLOCAL IN PROGRESS AWARD

“Andromeda Galaxy” (More Raça, Kosovo, France, North Macedonia, Italy)

EUROPE-LATIN AMERICA CO-PRODUCTION FORUM AWARDS

VIII EUROPE-LATIN AMERICA CO-PRODUCTION FORUM BEST PROJECT AWARD

“Daughter of Rage,” (Laura Baumeister, Nicaragua, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Germany)

EFADs-CAACI EUROPE-LATIN AMERICA CO-PRODUCTION GRANT

“Daughter of Rage,” (Laura Baumeister, Nicaragua, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Germany)

EURIMAGES DEVELOPMENT CO-PRODUCTION AWARD

“Almamula,” (Juan Sebastián Torales, France, Argentina, Luxembourg)

ARTEKINO INTERNATIONAL PRIZE

“Daughter of Rage,” (Laura Baumeister, Nicaragua, Mexico, Netherlands, France, Germany)

FILMS IN PROGRESS AWARDS

FILMS IN PROGRESS 36TH INDUSTRY AWARD

“Non Distinguishing Features,” Fernanda Valadez, Mexico)

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Daughter of Rage

    ‘Daughter of Rage’ Sweeps San Sebastian Co-Production Forum Awards

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Already backed by a four-way production partnership spanning Nicaragua, Mexico, the Netherlands and Germany, Nicaraguan Laura Baumeister’s stirring feature debut project “Daughter of Rage” swept three of the four prizes on offer at San Sebastian’s 8th Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum, which wrapped Wednesday night. The other big prize of the night, a [...]

  • Black and Blue

    Film Review: 'Black and Blue'

    A timely yet undercooked action-thriller about police corruption and racism, “Black and Blue” cuts to the chase from its very first, promising sequence. Along the beats of Lecrae’s social injustice-themed “Welcome to America,” Alicia West (Naomie Harris) jogs through the middle-class streets of a suburban New Orleans neighborhood, only to be stopped and harassed by [...]

  • BMI Ups Key Film/TV Music Exec

    BMI Ups Key Film/TV Music Exec Doreen Ringer-Ross to Creative Relations VP Role

    BMI announced Wednesday that the performing right organization’s most visible executive in the Hollywood community, Doreen Ringer-Ross, has been elevated to a newly created position, vice president of creative relations, reflecting further programs and events she’s expected to spearhead as she continues to be the top liaison with film and TV composers. Her former job [...]

  • Soros

    Film Review: 'Soros'

    “The Joker” is destined to be the super-villain movie of the season for most filmgoers, obviously. But there’s a certain breed of conservative that might save that honor for “Soros,” a new documentary about billionaire George Soros, the do-gooder bogeyman the right loves to hate. Dinesh D’Souza hasn’t yet gotten around to making a feature [...]

  • Tom Hanks

    Tom Hanks' Historical Drama 'News of the World' Gets Release Date

    Universal’s “News of the World,” a historical drama starring Tom Hanks, will hit theaters just in time for awards season on Dec. 25, 2020. Paul Greengrass is directing the film, reuniting with Hanks for the first time since 2013’s “Captain Phillips.” “News of the World” is based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles and [...]

  • Elizabeth Banks Directing Charlies Angels

    Elizabeth Banks on Missing Rom-Coms and 'Making Sure That Women Matter'

    Receiving the 2019 Pioneer of the Year award from the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, Elizabeth Banks is leading in a new field. In addition to her achievements as an actor, director, producer and writer, Banks also devotes considerable time and money to a wide array of philanthropic efforts and organizations. And on Sept. [...]

  • NYFF Booksellers Documentary

    NYFF Docs Illuminate Gotham's Hidden Byways

    The documentary lineup at the New York Film Festival showcases largely hidden worlds of the city and nearby environs. When Tania Cypriano began filming Dr. Jess Ting at Manhattan’s Mount Sinai Hospital in 2017, he was one of only 40 surgeons in the United States who performed gender-confirming surgery. “A lot of films about the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad