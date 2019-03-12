×
Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Returning for Imax Screenings

Dark Knight Rises
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

The Dark Knight is rising again.

Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy will screen in Imax in five cities as part of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 80th anniversary celebration of the first-ever appearance of Batman in the comics.

The screenings will start on March 30 with showings of 2005’s “Batman Begins,” 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” and 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood. Nolan will make an appearance for a moderated Q&A discussion.

The trilogy will screen on April 13 at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City and AMC Metreon in San Francisco. On April 20, the three movies will be shown at Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto, and the Imax Theatre at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis. All four showings will be accompanied by the footage of Nolan’s Los Angeles appearance.

The screenings will be in the Imax 70mm format. Nolan was the first filmmaker to shoot the action sequences of a major feature film with Imax cameras in “The Dark Knight.”

Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today’s audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen,” Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.’ domestic distribution president, said. “To have the added privilege of hearing Chris’ insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT. The tentpoles, starring Christian Bale, hauled a combined $2.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

