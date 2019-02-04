×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dante Lam Flies to ‘The Rescue’ With China’s Biggest Action Project (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: China Modern Film and Television Development

Ace Hong Kong director Dante Lam has begun work on “The Rescue,” which is set to be the biggest-budget Chinese film made this year. The $90 million action-adventure picture has already claimed a coveted Chinese New Year release slot in 2020.

Lam was recently responsible for two of mainland China’s highest-grossing films: “Operation Mekong” and last year’s “Operation Red Sea,” which raked in a combined $750 million in their target home market. Both were drenched in blood and Chinese patriotism, which failed to connect with audiences overseas.

For the long-gestating “Rescue,” Lam – whose track record includes upscale Hong Kong thrillers “The Viral Factor” and “The Stool Pigeon,” as well as sports dramas “Unbeatable” and “To the Fore” – has changed direction again. “There are no guns or martial-arts things,” he told Variety. “‘The Rescue’ is focused on courage, which I show through action. This has the energy of song and dance, or of sports films like ‘To the Fore.’”

The film focuses on five characters who form the kernel of a rescue unit within the Chinese Coast Guard. The challenges force them into joint problem-solving, and reveal their different personalities.

Related

The cast is headed by China’s most in-demand male lead, Eddie Peng (“Operation Mekong,” “Cold War” and “Duckweed”), and Xin Zhilei (“Crosscurrent”) as a female helicopter pilot. Other key cast members include Wang Yanlin (“Operation Red Sea”), Lan Yingying, Xu Yang, Li Mincheng and Wang Yutian.

The working budget of $90 million is about two and a half time that of “Operation Red Sea.” After taking in locations in China, including the coastal city of Xiamen, the production relocates to Baja Studios in Mexico, where “Titanic” was previously filmed. There, Lam will shoot large-scale aquatic and underwater scenes.

The film is backed and presented by China Modern Film and Television Development, a private company with minority state ownership, and by China Communication Press. Production is by Candy Leung through Film Fireworks, the company she owns with Lam.

Leung has assembled a high-profile crew to give the picture the international appeal and elements that Lam is seeking. The production design is headed by Hollywood-based Martin Laing, a Brit whose stellar credits include “Titanic,” “Pearl Harbor” and “Clash of the Titans.”

“We have got four or five epic action stories worthy of ‘xXx,’ ‘Sully’ or ‘Deepwater Horizon,’” said Laing. “But Dante is also very grounded. Between the action, he has made sure there is enough time for the characters to fall in love.”

Cinematography is handled by Peter Pau, whose “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon” and “Forbidden Kingdom” remain two of the most internationally successful Chinese films of all time.

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More Film

  • Dante Lam Flies to 'The Rescue'

    Dante Lam Flies to 'The Rescue' With China's Biggest Action Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ace Hong Kong director Dante Lam has begun work on “The Rescue,” which is set to be the biggest-budget Chinese film made this year. The $90 million action-adventure picture has already claimed a coveted Chinese New Year release slot in 2020. Lam was recently responsible for two of mainland China’s highest-grossing films: “Operation Mekong” and [...]

  • 'Zama' Rules International Cinephile Society Awards

    Lucrecia Martel's 'Zama' Tops International Cinephile Society Winners

    If, at this point in this season, you’re tired of hearing the same handful of titles bandied about in the awards conversation, the prizes given out by the International Cinephile Society should come as a tonic. Voted on by a globe-spanning group of over 100 film critics, scholars, programmers and industry professionals, they can be [...]

  • From left to right: Luis Rojo,

    ‘Spirit,’ ‘Five Little Wolves,’ ‘Ane’ Selected by Madrid’s ECAM Incubator (EXCLUSIVE)

    BARCELONA  — “Sacred Spirit,” “Five Little Wolves” and “Ane” are among five feature projects to be put through development at the ECAM Madrid Film School’s pioneering Incubator development program. The Incubator forms part of The Screen, ECAM’s umbrella initiative aimed at nurturing on the rise Spain-based talent kinks with Europe’s film and TV industries. Selected [...]

  • Bumblebee

    China Box Office: 'Snake' Steals Win as Pre-Holiday Slowdown Deepens

    Chinese animation “White Snake” slithered to a weekend win, as theatrical box office in China, ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays, slipped to the lowest total of the past two years. “Snake” scored with just $9 million. The film has now accumulated $64.5 million since its Jan. 11 release, according to data from entertainment [...]

  • HANGIN’ AROUND – In Disney·Pixar’s “Toy

    'Toy Story 4' Drops First Trailer Post-Super Bowl (Watch)

    Bo Peep is back, along with the rest of the gang in the first official trailer for “Toy Story 4.” Sporting a new look, complete with a purple cape, a light blue pantsuit, and a much more commanding demeanor, everyone’s favorite porcelain sheepherder is joined by a host of returning characters including Woody, Buzz, Mr. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad