Danny Glover Joins ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ Sequel

Danny Glover has joined the cast of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” sequel.

His role is being kept under wraps, as is the storyline. Glover will star opposite Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan, all of whom are set to return.

Awkwafina is in final negotiations for a significant part in the film and Danny DeVito has also joined the cast.

Jake Kasdan returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner. Kasdan is also producing with Matt Tolmach and Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions.

The untitled movie will open on Dec. 13, a week before Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: Episode IX” launches.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” earned $404 million domestically and $557 million internationally. After coming in second during its opening weekend to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” “Jumanji” accomplished the unusual feat of climbing to No. 1 in its fifth weekend, and remaining at the top for the following three frames.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” is a sequel to the 1995 hit “Jumanji,” starring Robin Williams. Set in the present day, the film follows four high school students placed in detention together — much like the premise for “The Breakfast Club.” The quartet is assigned the school’s basement and then transported into the Jumanji board game after they activate the discarded game.

Glover most recently appeared in Robert Redford’s “The Old Man & the Gun” last year. He is represented by Gersh and Principal Entertainment.