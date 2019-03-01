×
Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps Join Ben Foster’s Boxing Drama ‘Harry Haft’

Dave McNary

Danny DeVito, Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Saro Emirze, Dar Zuzovsky, and John Leguizamo have joined Ben Foster in boxing drama “Harry Haft” with Barry Levinson directing.

Bron Studios and New Mandate Films are producing in association with Creative Wealth Media, which is financing the movie. The film began production Feb. 25 in Hungary and New York.

Levinson is directing and producing from a screenplay by Justine Juel Gillmer, based on the novel “Harry Haft: Survivor of Auschwitz, Challenger of Rocky Marciano” by Alan Scott Haft. The film is set post-World War II and stars Foster as Harry Haft, a boxer who fought fellow prisoners in the concentration camps to survive. Haunted by the memories and his guilt, he attempts to use high-profile fights against boxing legends like Rocky Marciano as a way to find his first love again.

Besides Levinson, producers are New Mandate Film’s Matti Leshem (“The Shallows”), Bron’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Sosnoff, and Scott Pardo. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is executive producer. Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales.

DeVito stars in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and will be seen in Disney’s upcoming “Dumbo.” Krieps starred opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in “Phantom Thread.” Sarsgaard’s credits include “Jackie” and “The Looming Tower.”

